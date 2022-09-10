Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Cardinal
Can Sheffield and co. continue their championship momentum?
Last season, the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team achieved the ultimate program goal: a championship trophy. After numerous deep NCAA tournament runs, including two unsuccessful trips to the national championship within the last decade, the Badgers finally won it all. Like all championship teams, Wisconsin’s win required a plethora of moving pieces to fit into place. A few all-time program players, a championship-level coach and a little bit of luck – all aligned at the right time.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers face New Mexico State at home, hoping to shake off past mistakes
The New Mexico State Aggies (0-3) will visit Camp Randall Stadium this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to take on the now-unranked Wisconsin Badgers (1-1). Wisconsin, desperate to bounce back from its stunning 17-14 defeat at home Week 2 versus Washington State, enters an inviting matchup against the dreadful Aggies. New Mexico State followed up a 38-0 loss to Minnesota by falling 20-13 to the University of Texas at El Paso last Saturday. They are coming to Madison with a dreadful offense and a defense that struggles to stop the run, appearing unlikely to collect its first win of 2022.
Daily Cardinal
University of Wisconsin Police Department Sept. 10 game day statistics
The University of Wisconsin Police Department released the statistics from Saturday's football game against Washington State. The game saw an increase in nearly every stat compared to the Illinois State game a week prior. This was the second consecutive home game of the season for the Badgers. There were 45...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison named 38th best national university, 10th public university
The U.S. News & World Report listed the University of Wisconsin-Madison 38th in a three-way tie overall among national universities and 10th (three-way tie) among public institutions in their 2022-23 rankings. This is an increase from their 2021-22 rankings which placed Madison 42nd overall (five-way tie) and 14th among public institutions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Cardinal
A look into UHS initiatives and policies for the 2023-24 academic year
University Health Services (UHS) held a press event Monday to discuss initiatives and new policies for the 2023-24 academic year. Their main priority is to establish community care across campus and for students to know they can seek help through UHS services, according to UHS Chief of Staff Marlena Holden.
Daily Cardinal
New student pay rates raise questions of job inequality among UW student jobs and beyond
As the semester shifts into gear, University of Wisconsin-Madison students are working hard to try to find that ideal balance between their academic goals, social lives and for many, a work schedule. Students choose to work during the semester for a variety of reasons, including extra spending money or to...
Daily Cardinal
The Wrecks set to ‘get a little unhinged’ at the Majestic Theatre
Alt-rock band The Wrecks are coming to Madison on October 19, but that’s probably not the only genre you’ll hear when they take the stage at the Majestic Theatre. Released in June 2022, their sophomore album “Sonder” bends genres as it follows the course of a breakup.
Daily Cardinal
IJTTN: Black Blister Beetles
Entomologists – like children – oftentimes have an all-consuming desire to pick up bugs. I am, of course, guilty of this to the highest order. I have picked up bees and wasps to rest in the palm of my hand, gently scooped up tiny emerald beetles and coaxed a cicada to cling to my thumb. There are many insects, however, that even trained professionals should not touch, among them being the unassuming and drab Black Blister Beetle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Cardinal
Groups call for the return of Fredric March’s name to campus
There have been recent calls for the return of University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and Oscar-winner Fredric March’s name to campus. In 2018, March’s name was removed from the Fredric March Play Circle Theater in Memorial Union — making it the Play Circle Theater — after students voiced their concerns about his possible participation in an honorary interfraternity society called the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) when he was a student. The Union Council did not find any evidence indicating this organization was tied to the white supremacist group, but they voted to move forward with the removal in consideration of the impact KKK affiliations would have on students and other community members. The decision was later described as “faulty,” causing a push for March’s name to be put back.
Daily Cardinal
They forgot: Beloved local business shutters doors day after forgetting to make 9/11 remembrance post
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States suffered a terrorist attack so earth-shattering that life as it was known changed forever. Even 21 years later, 9/11 is an ever-present factor in politics, culture and day-to-day life. One would be hard-pressed to find a news source that isn’t running a commemorative story on each year’s anniversary.
Comments / 0