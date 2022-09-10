Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin volleyball sets NCAA attendance record, fall to Florida
Wisconsin volleyball stepped foot in the Kohl Center for the first time in 24 years, taking on No. 16 Florida. The Badgers shattered the previous record for largest attendance in a regular season match with a sold out arena holding 16,833 people. Unfortunately Wisconsin was not able to pull out the win, falling 2-3 to the Gators.
Daily Cardinal
Q&A: Campus Planning Director Gary Brown discusses projects, campus changes, his time at UW, upcoming book
Gary Brown, University of Wisconsin-Madison alumnus and director of campus planning and landscape architecture, announced his retirement this June and plans to start working on a book about the university’s campus planning history. Brown started his career post-graduation traveling across Wisconsin with the University of Wisconsin System. He has...
Cooler weather on the way, just in time for fall – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Daily Cardinal
Madison Alder resigns after former Oath Keeper membership revealed
Madison Alder Gary Halverson, whose past ties with the right-wing extremist group the Oath Keepers drew a firestorm of condemnation and criticism, announced Wednesday he was resigning effective immediately due to safety concerns for his family. In a statement posted to his now-defunct city council webpage, Halverson said threats against...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison Police make arrest, reports of assaults on campus
The UW-Madison Police Department arrested a Waunakee teen Friday after a number of reports of assaults on campus. On Sept. 14, UWPD released a statement in search of a person they believed to be connected to these incidents. They said the individual had been “inappropriately touching” people while passing by on a scooter.
