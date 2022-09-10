ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin volleyball sets NCAA attendance record, fall to Florida

Wisconsin volleyball stepped foot in the Kohl Center for the first time in 24 years, taking on No. 16 Florida. The Badgers shattered the previous record for largest attendance in a regular season match with a sold out arena holding 16,833 people. Unfortunately Wisconsin was not able to pull out the win, falling 2-3 to the Gators.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Q&A: Campus Planning Director Gary Brown discusses projects, campus changes, his time at UW, upcoming book

Gary Brown, University of Wisconsin-Madison alumnus and director of campus planning and landscape architecture, announced his retirement this June and plans to start working on a book about the university’s campus planning history. Brown started his career post-graduation traveling across Wisconsin with the University of Wisconsin System. He has...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison Alder resigns after former Oath Keeper membership revealed

Madison Alder Gary Halverson, whose past ties with the right-wing extremist group the Oath Keepers drew a firestorm of condemnation and criticism, announced Wednesday he was resigning effective immediately due to safety concerns for his family. In a statement posted to his now-defunct city council webpage, Halverson said threats against...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison Police make arrest, reports of assaults on campus

The UW-Madison Police Department arrested a Waunakee teen Friday after a number of reports of assaults on campus. On Sept. 14, UWPD released a statement in search of a person they believed to be connected to these incidents. They said the individual had been “inappropriately touching” people while passing by on a scooter.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy