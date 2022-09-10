Read full article on original website
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing
Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch
MILWAUKEE (AP) — For the New York Mets, a playoff spot was certainly worth celebrating. Even if they still have bigger goals on the table in the middle of a heated pennant race. Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the Mets...
Houston Astros clinch a playoff spot: Are they the best team in the American League? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Houston Astros clinching a playoff spot for the 6th straight season! Ben talks about the Astros’ top tier team with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff and continuing his Cy Young case!
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on Daniel Jones' leadership in Giants 19-16 victory
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston discuss Daniel Jones' leadership qualities after the New York Giants moved to 2-0 by defeating the Carolina Panthers. They also talked about Xavier McKinney doing it on the defensive end all game.
Diamondbacks take advantage of four errors to beat Dodgers
Drey Jameson gave up two runs over six innings in his second career start and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks earned
Kim homers, Padres beat Cards 5-0 to clinch winning record
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the San Diego Padres, who shut down Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres, 82-66, took a 1 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot. The Phillies lost to Toronto, 18-11. Pujols remained at 698 career homers. He’s trying to become the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 homers, following Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He walked and singled off Clevinger, grounded out to shortstop against Nick Martinez and singled off Luis Garcia with two outs in the ninth. The Padres winning record in a full season is the first for general manager A.J. Preller, who took over late in the 2014 season. The Padres were 37-23 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when they won a wild-card series against the Cardinals before being swept in the NL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez on transitioning to life in America at age 16 | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Andrés Giménez talks about signing a professional contract at age 16 and leaving Venezuela to come to America. Giménez talks about making the transition and leaving his family to pursue his dream. He also talks about when he got the call up to the big leagues and when he got trades from the Mets to the Guardians in the Francisco Lindor trade.
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
Legendary Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills dies at 89
Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given.
Packers improved, but does Aaron Rodgers trust young WRs?
The Green Bay Packers followed up an ugly Week 1 loss with a resounding 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears this past weekend. With all eyes on Aaron Rodgers and the new-look Packers offense, the back-to-back NFL MVP looked sharp from start to finish, throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, Rodgers completed 19 passes to nine different players in the victory.
Coyotes sign Hayton right before training camp
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract right before the start of training camp. Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not released. The 22-year-old Hayton was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona's roster for camp,...
Can Kyler Murray keep up the magic?
Kyler Murray was dazzling in the Cardinals' comeback overtime victory over the Raiders on Sunday. The Pro Bowl quarterback made a pair of miracle plays on two-point conversions, using his legs to get into the end zone on one and completing a pass in a tight window to A.J. Green on another. The latter tied the game at 23 with no time remaining, sending the game to overtime, where the Cardinals won on a Raiders fumble that turned into a scoop-and-score.
Bills overtake No. 1 spot in Cowherd's Week 3 Herd Hierarchy
Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, only six undefeated teams remain. Week 2 featured several major comebacks that led to dramatic finishes across the league. Colin Cowherd assessed the landscape of the league in his weekly "Herd Hierarchy," which has a new team at the top of this list.
NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending
If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
NFL odds: How Trey Lance's injury impacted 49ers' title, Week 3 odds
When an NFL team loses its starting quarterback, it’s fairly normal for that team’s odds to take a significant hit in the betting markets. It certainly happened last week to the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury requiring surgery. Stock tumbled on Dallas’ Super Bowl, NFC championship and division odds.
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch emerges as key weapon for Kyler Murray
Greg Dortch has bounced around to five different teams in the three seasons since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Finally, the 24-year-old sparkplug of a receiver appears to have found a home with the Arizona Cardinals. That relationship started last offseason with a phone...
Saints' Jameis Winston playing vs. Bucs with four fractures in back
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is playing in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with multiple fractures in his back, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported. Winston has four fractures in his back from his L1 to L4 vertebrae, Glazer reported. "Playing in a lot of pain," Glazer tweeted,...
