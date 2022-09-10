ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Troy Christian Eagles

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FwYz_0hq7tUAJ00

TROY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Say hello to our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week, the Troy Christian Eagles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJmyr_0hq7tUAJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TueCk_0hq7tUAJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzMH2_0hq7tUAJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYkXC_0hq7tUAJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dxoX_0hq7tUAJ00

It was a fun, high-energy Friday night under the lights at the nest as the Eagles dominated their way to a massive 60-0 victory over the Covington Buccs in Three Rivers play. Congratulations to the Eagles!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

THS marching band earns superior rating

TROY – The Troy High School band’s tradition of excellence marches on. The marching band was able to earn a superior ranking and earn a spot at the Ohio Music Educators Association’s state competition Saturday night, Sept. 10, at Troy Memorial Stadium in its first competition of the year. Bands must earn a score of 1 (superior) at a local meet throughout the competition season to secure a state berth.
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Troy, OH
Sports
City
Troy, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Miami Valley Craft Beer Week is in full effect

The inaugural Miami Valley Craft Beer Week has brewers cooking up some new beer recipes. The breweries came together to create an IPA called “So Original IPA” while others put their own spin on the recipe showing off their businesses creativity.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#The Eagles#Cheerleaders#American Football#The Troy Christian Eagles#The Covington Buccs#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Dayton schools close the gap in education

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation. While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Celebrating 51 years: Oktoberfest returns to the DAI

“Oktoberfest was established by the DAI Associate Board in 1971, with the first full public festival taking place in 1972." DAI said in a release. “Since its inception, more than one million people have attended the DAI Oktoberfest!”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy