Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Troy Christian Eagles
TROY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Say hello to our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week, the Troy Christian Eagles!
It was a fun, high-energy Friday night under the lights at the nest as the Eagles dominated their way to a massive 60-0 victory over the Covington Buccs in Three Rivers play. Congratulations to the Eagles!
