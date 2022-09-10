ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

Jacks lose to Ephrata in Battle of the Basin, 28-0

The Battle of the Basin trophy went to Ephrata on Friday night, 28-0, with the Quincy Jacks hosting the Tigers in the traditional rivalry game between the green-and-gold and the orange-and-black. It was the Jacks’ first home game of the season, and the stands at Jackrabbit Stadium were full.
Three-on-three youth soccer tournament at FCAD showcases Quincy United’s growth

The ocean of green jerseys spoke a truth louder than the most strident “goaaaaaal” call ever could: When it comes to youth sports in Quincy, soccer remains a popular draw. As proof, Quincy United held the first three-on-three youth soccer tournament at Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day, and the results could not have been more encouraging, with boys and girls of all ages involved, at least for one day, in the sport known as the “beautiful game.”
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres

A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday

Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain

WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Police and fire reports, week of Sept. 14, 2022

Grant County Fire District 3 responded to the following incidents Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. Vehicle fire, 200 block of Royal Anne Drive. Motor vehicle accident, no address given other than Sunserra Loop Northwest. Aug. 29. Medical aid call, 7700 Road G Northwest. Medical aid call, 7400 block of Road...
News briefs, week of Sept. 14, 2022

The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday. Sept. 14: BLT, fruit, and cookie. Chat and Stitch 1 p.m. Sept. 15: Meatloaf, baked potato, mixed veggies, roll and dessert....
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
