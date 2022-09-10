ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Could Cool Weather Limit Oregon Fire Spread? But Doesn’t Stop Completely

Cooler temperatures and increased humidity have helped hold the blazes at bay in many locations, slowing the spread of wildfires in Oregon and allowing for the relaxation of evacuation orders close to some of the biggest flames in the state. As the prognosis for the Cedar Creek fire has improved,...
focushillsboro.com

Oregon And Washington To Be Us Leaders Of ‘Green Hydrogen’ Energy. What Is The Truth Behind It?

In order to turn the Northwest into a hub for green hydrogen energy, Oregon and Washington have teamed together to compete for billions of dollars in government funding. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. Large vessels and industrial operations that are difficult to electrify can be fueled by it. Although the area now generates some hydrogen, very little of it is regarded as “green.” It is environmentally friendly since a large portion of it is a byproduct of the natural gas sector rather than being made from water.
focushillsboro.com

Why are 1100 Timber workers on strike in Oregon and Washington?

In the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon, hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the biggest wood firms in the country, started a huge strike. The most recent contract negotiations, according to the workers, did not result in a significant raise in pay or improved retirement benefits. In addition, they claim that under the proposed agreement, workers would have to begin paying a healthcare insurance premium without any upgrades in coverage.
focushillsboro.com

Does Oregon Receive Federal Funding For Mobile Crisis Intervention Services?

Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, the U.S., and the first Medicaid mobile crisis intervention services program will be introduced. on Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said. Officials from the Biden-Arrison Administration made the announcement with Brown and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). Through the American Rescue Plan, a...
