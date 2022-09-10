Read full article on original website
Could Cool Weather Limit Oregon Fire Spread? But Doesn’t Stop Completely
Cooler temperatures and increased humidity have helped hold the blazes at bay in many locations, slowing the spread of wildfires in Oregon and allowing for the relaxation of evacuation orders close to some of the biggest flames in the state. As the prognosis for the Cedar Creek fire has improved,...
Southern Oregon Teams Fighting Wildfires Use Drones To Launch Burning Ping-pong Balls
Wildland firefighters are constantly seeking for new technologies to simplify and secure their work. Drones are increasingly being used by firefighters in their battle to defend towns. Firefighters have been fighting the Rum Creek Fire in rugged, hilly terrain along the Rogue River in southwest Oregon since mid-August. Teams often...
Oregon’s Power Outages May Become The Normal, According To Pge And Pacific Power
In an effort to put a stop to wildfires, PGE and Pacific Power both turned off the electricity in Oregon and Washington over the weekend for the first time in state history. It occurs two years after PGE decided to turn off the electricity to certain residents of the Sandy Corridor before to the start of the Labor Day fires.
Does The Wolf Family Settle In The Northern Oregon Cascades? Is It True?
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has recognized a new region in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity.” This region is home to a pack of wolves that have made their home there. Monday’s news release from the agency was where the...
Oregon And Washington To Be Us Leaders Of ‘Green Hydrogen’ Energy. What Is The Truth Behind It?
In order to turn the Northwest into a hub for green hydrogen energy, Oregon and Washington have teamed together to compete for billions of dollars in government funding. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. Large vessels and industrial operations that are difficult to electrify can be fueled by it. Although the area now generates some hydrogen, very little of it is regarded as “green.” It is environmentally friendly since a large portion of it is a byproduct of the natural gas sector rather than being made from water.
Why Is Climate Change Increasing Lane County’s Wildfire Risk? Is The Situation Going To Get Worse?
The month of September is always marked by heavy smoke from wildfires. Over the course of the last few years, the formerly green woods of Oregon have been ruined by the heat. In recent years, it has become increasingly usual to see the orange sky and ferocious flames. Since the...
Why are 1100 Timber workers on strike in Oregon and Washington?
In the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon, hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the biggest wood firms in the country, started a huge strike. The most recent contract negotiations, according to the workers, did not result in a significant raise in pay or improved retirement benefits. In addition, they claim that under the proposed agreement, workers would have to begin paying a healthcare insurance premium without any upgrades in coverage.
Federal Funding Provided For Repair Of Septic Systems In Areas Affected By Fires In 2020. Is It True?
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday that three areas destroyed by the 2020 wildfires will get millions of dollars in federal funds to assist in repairing and replacing their damaged septic systems. The government American Rescue Plan Act provided $5.2 million in funding. The 2020 fire-affected areas will...
Why Are Idaho People Coming To The Oregon Abortion Clinic? What Is The Truth Behind This?
When one of Idaho’s several new anti-abortion laws was being contested in court last month, the governor attempted to say that the matter was resolved. Brad Little, governor of Idaho, stated that “our nation’s highest court restored the subject of abortion to the states to regulate.”. One...
Does Oregon Receive Federal Funding For Mobile Crisis Intervention Services?
Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, the U.S., and the first Medicaid mobile crisis intervention services program will be introduced. on Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said. Officials from the Biden-Arrison Administration made the announcement with Brown and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). Through the American Rescue Plan, a...
