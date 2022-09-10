Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4
All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 4
It is time for the fans to tell us which performance impressed them the most and vote in the Week 4 Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week fan poll. Make sure to vote as often as you want in the poll at the bottom until 9 a.m. on Friday this week.
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
MLive.com
Golden Helmet award winners pack some serious Wow-factor for Week 4
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
One thing Michigan football is not doing has contributed to hot start
ANN ARBOR -- Through their 3-0 start, the Wolverines are doing almost everything at a high level. They’ve scored the most points in the country. They’ve allowed just 17. Their special teams play has been elite. But one thing they’re not doing has also contributed to the hot...
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Garber continues its championship ways
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 16-18, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER KEEPS ON ROLLING. After taking its show on the...
MLive.com
Celebrating top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 4
BAY CITY, MI – Friday night is all about the team. But now we can break things down and look at who did their best for their team under those bright lights.
MLive.com
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. 4 / 28. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Community members fill the church during the...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: What have we learned from Michigan’s 3-0 start?
The Michigan football team just wrapped the nonconference portion of its schedule with another blowout win, but this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with a salute to Eastern Michigan. The Eagles won at Arizona State on Saturday night and are 2-1 on the season. Kudos to Chris Creighton and EMU.
MLive.com
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
MLive.com
Overheard at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference: A sophomore lineman could redshirt
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 3-0 after drubbing UConn on Saturday in the nonconference finale. Next up for the Wolverines: Big Ten games, starting with Maryland this Saturday. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and a few of his players met with the media on Monday (Sep. 19) to discuss the season so far and what to expect in conference play.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker calls himself a ‘horse(bleep)’ coach amid Michigan State struggles
EAST LANSING – New season, familiar problem. Michigan State, which ranked last in the nation in passing yards allowed last year, was torched through the air in Saturday’s 39-28 loss at Washington. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards (394 of them through three quarters), four touchdowns and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Mel Tucker ‘sick’ after reviewing Michigan State’s loss at Washington
EAST LANSING – Following a loss at Washington on Saturday, Michigan State took a redeye flight back from Seattle. Coach Mel Tucker watched film of the 39-28 defeat on the plane and again after returning to East Lansing.
MLive.com
Michigan State set to take on Tennessee in closed scrimmage
EAST LANSING – Add one more high-level opponent to Michigan State’s schedule. Don’t worry, this one doesn’t count. The Spartans will take on Tennessee in a closed scrimmage prior to the 2022-23 season, a source confirmed. The matchup was first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel. College...
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
MLive.com
Snap counts, PFF grades: A closer look at Michigan State’s defensive woes vs. Washington
If the first two games of the season served as a warm-up of sorts for Michigan State, Saturday’s game at Washington served as the big test. The Spartans return home with some tough grades. Michigan State fell, 39-28, on a tough night in Seattle in which Washington’s offense moved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Mel Tucker confident Michigan State will clean up mistakes from loss at Washington
SEATTLE – After falling behind 22-0 in the second quarter at Washington, Michigan State finally put together a drive. The Spartans went 75 yards on 15 plays and took 7:02 off the clock. They converted on third-and-6 to kickstart the possession and Payton Thorne picked up 11 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-5 from midfield. Facing fourth-and-3, the offense remained on the field as Thorne threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and those two connected for a 2-point conversion.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Too easy and a shame
SEATTLE – First road game of the season, first loss. No. 11 Michigan State (2-1) fell behind 22-0 in the first half en route to a 39-28 loss at Washington (3-0) on Saturday in Seattle.
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s loss at Washington
SEATTLE – With just minutes left to go before kickoff, the crowd noise built at Husky Stadium. There was plenty of support from those wearing purple on the shore of Lake Washington’s Union Bay but also loud chants of “go green, go white.”. Michigan State drew a...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Taking it personally and a rat trap
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming off the last nonconference game of the season and also its first defeat. The Spartans (2-1) lost 39-28 at Washington (3-0) last week and are heading into the start of Big Ten play. That dropped them from No. 11 in the AP Top 25 to unranked and they fell 12 spots to No. 21 in the Coaches Poll.
Comments / 0