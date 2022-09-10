ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4

All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Golden Helmet award winners pack some serious Wow-factor for Week 4

BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: Garber continues its championship ways

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 16-18, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER KEEPS ON ROLLING. After taking its show on the...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah

Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. 4 / 28. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Community members fill the church during the...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
UNIONVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State set to take on Tennessee in closed scrimmage

EAST LANSING – Add one more high-level opponent to Michigan State’s schedule. Don’t worry, this one doesn’t count. The Spartans will take on Tennessee in a closed scrimmage prior to the 2022-23 season, a source confirmed. The matchup was first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel. College...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker confident Michigan State will clean up mistakes from loss at Washington

SEATTLE – After falling behind 22-0 in the second quarter at Washington, Michigan State finally put together a drive. The Spartans went 75 yards on 15 plays and took 7:02 off the clock. They converted on third-and-6 to kickstart the possession and Payton Thorne picked up 11 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-5 from midfield. Facing fourth-and-3, the offense remained on the field as Thorne threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and those two connected for a 2-point conversion.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s loss at Washington

SEATTLE – With just minutes left to go before kickoff, the crowd noise built at Husky Stadium. There was plenty of support from those wearing purple on the shore of Lake Washington’s Union Bay but also loud chants of “go green, go white.”. Michigan State drew a...
SEATTLE, WA

