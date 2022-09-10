Gardens are blooming, fruit is flourishing and September is “Fruit and Veggies — More Matters Month.” There is not a better time to talk about fruit and vegetables. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend we make half our plates fruits and vegetables. However, according to Produce for Better Health Foundations’ State of the Plate: America’s Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Trends research, America’s fruit and vegetable intake continues to decline.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO