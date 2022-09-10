Read full article on original website
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
KING-5
Seattle mayor selects Adrian Diaz as new police chief
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell selected Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz as the city’s new permanent police chief. Harrell announced his choice during a news conference Tuesday. Seattle City Council members must now confirm the selection. From the beginning, the mayor said he is looking for a...
KING-5
Making the grade: Back-to-school items that get an A+ from the kids
School is back in session which means the shoes are scuffed and that backpack has some wear. Stylist Darcy Camden spent time talking to kids to find out what back-to-school items are making the grade!. BACK TO SCHOOL MUST-HAVES FOR ELEMENTARY/PRE-K KEEN SHOES. $40-$70, keenfootwear.com. A+: Durability, Longevity, Comfort. FOSTER...
KING-5
Teacher union approves new contract with Seattle Public Schools
The teachers' union reached a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools on Sept. 12. Members voted to approve the new three-year contract Monday night.
KING-5
New funding proposal for Seattle parks
The proposal calls for a tax of $0.39 per $1,000 of assessed value. The rate is roughly twice what residents paid under the first cycle of the Seattle Park District.
KING-5
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting
A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
