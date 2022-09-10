Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Awarded Nearly $145K with DCED Election Integrity Grant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced funding awards to Pennsylvania counties through the Election Integrity Grant Program (EIGP) recently. Under Act 88 of 2022, DCED was tasked with establishing the program to provide grants to counties for the administration of elections. Funding amounts...
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Average Falls Below $4 in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.984 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.984. Average price during the week of September 6, 2022: $4.010. Average price...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
For a Spanish 3 unit on building and selling houses, Señorita McCronich brought in local realtors Peggy Snell, right, and Heather Castellan. Earlier in the week, students heard from architects Amos Rudolph and Kelly Daugherty. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Elk Smart
The Four Points of Being ELK SMART. An educational campaign aimed at informing people about the negative aspects of habituation and reminding them that we have a shared responsibility to keep Pennsylvania’s elk WILD!. BE Elk SMART promotes the idea that people need to give elk space and allow...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Department of Agriculture Feeding More Older Pennsylvanians with Senior Food Box Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday highlighted the Wolf Administration’s efforts to improve accessibility and awareness for Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program, which is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area State Police Participating in ‘Click It or Ticket’ Program
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police Troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, September 18, through Saturday, September 24. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Peach Smoothie
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Peach Smoothie – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a blender, combine all ingredients. Cover and process until blended. -Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately. -Makes two servings. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Emerge of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Union Township
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened near mile marker 75.8, on Interstate 80 East, in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Pine Creek Township
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township early Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, September 9, on Interstate 80, near...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pa. Awarded $25.4 Million for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Agriculture Secretary Invites Applicants for $500K in PA Farm Bill Grants to Strengthen Childhood Nutrition
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Tuesday invited schools and childhood education centers to apply for $500,000.00 in PA Farm Bill Farm-to-School Grants. Up to $15,000 per school is available for projects aimed at improving access to healthy, local foods and increasing hands-on learning experiences for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Accepting Applications for Transportation Improvement Project Funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday that applications will be accepted through November 14, 2022 to fund transportation improvement projects under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF). Eligible applicants include municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Punxsutawney are investigating a reported incident of trespassing at a residence along Rock Run Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police say an unknown actor(s) entered the property and opened the basement door sometime between...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Jury Acquits Coalport Man in Theft Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – After deliberating about 45 minutes on Wednesday, a Clearfield County jury acquitted a Coalport man of stealing $6,000 from a business. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Michael Lee Fyock was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Nevada Man Admits Sending Over 200 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Christopher...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Sundae Pie
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Sundae Pie – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add milk and cocoa; beat until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. -Spoon into crust. Drizzle with chocolate syrup and pecans. Cover and freeze overnight. -Makes eight...
explorejeffersonpa.com
California Man Pleads to Supplying 160 Pounds of Meth to Western PA Drug Ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Welders and General Laborers
Swartfager Welding Inc., is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees. Current positions available include Welders and General Laborers. Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures. The benefits package includes a competitive hourly rate of pay, holiday and vacation pay, paid time off,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
Comments / 0