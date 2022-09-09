MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite. Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him. While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO