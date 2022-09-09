ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Aareon Johnson’s killer

DALLAS - This week's Trackdown looks back at the murder of Aareon Johnson in Deep Ellum. It’s the fourth murder there since May that moved Dallas police to create a unit specifically to work the Deep Ellum Entertainment District. The 20-year-old was gunned down by a man police say...
CBS DFW

Victim in road rage incident disarms suspect

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite. Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him. While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. 
dallasexpress.com

Hit-and-Run Kills Bystander After Attempted Shooting in Dallas

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle overnight following the driver’s attempt to shoot others at the scene, according to police. Authorities claim that the deceased woman was an innocent bystander in a public dispute between a handful of individuals. The unidentified male suspect who ended up...
dallasexpress.com

Two Injured in South Dallas Pizzeria Crash

Two people were injured on Monday following an attempted traffic stop that led to a car crash into a popular South Dallas pizzeria. The incident took place September 12 just before 10:50 a.m. at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
kurv.com

Woman Killed By Driver Chasing Man

Authorities in Dallas say a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that was chasing after someone else. According to officers, the driver of the vehicle was chasing a man on Denley Drive and shooting at him overnight Tuesday when he lost control and hit a female bystander. The...
dallasexpress.com

Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery

An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Employee Arrested for Alleged Gun Threat

An employee of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at a person after getting into an argument, the Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express. Dallas police responded to a “Disturbance Armed Encounter” call at 3 a.m. in the 400 block of...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Searching for Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is searching for a driver suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a cyclist on Sunday. The incident occurred around 7 am on the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in Southeast Dallas, according to police. The cyclist was traveling south on his bike...
dallasexpress.com

Two Dead After Dallas Strip Mall Shooting

Two men have died following a fatal shooting incident in the parking lot of a strip mall at Vickery Meadow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police received a shooting call at approximately 9:34 p.m. on September 10. The incident occurred at the 8400 block of Park Lane. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.
dallasexpress.com

Help Sought in Delivery Driver Murder

Nearly a year after a 24-year-old man was murdered in Fort Worth, authorities are still searching for the person behind the killing. On September 11, 2021, Hamzah Faraj was driving with his wife, Ivalia Cerna, close to the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at around 8 p.m. when they were shot at. Cerna and Faraj were newlyweds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
dallasexpress.com

Suspected Drunk Driver Kills 13-Year-Old in Local Crash

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal head-on collision that left a 13-year-old girl dead and two others injured in Garland on Friday evening, according to police. Officers responded to a crash that occurred on Castle Drive near Toler Road around 5 p.m. Multiple people were transported...
fox4news.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say

DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
fox4news.com

Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder

MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
KFDM-TV

25 charged in drug bust targeting Dallas recording studio

DALLAS, TX - Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
