fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Aareon Johnson’s killer
DALLAS - This week's Trackdown looks back at the murder of Aareon Johnson in Deep Ellum. It’s the fourth murder there since May that moved Dallas police to create a unit specifically to work the Deep Ellum Entertainment District. The 20-year-old was gunned down by a man police say...
Victim in road rage incident disarms suspect
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite. Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him. While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
dallasexpress.com
Hit-and-Run Kills Bystander After Attempted Shooting in Dallas
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle overnight following the driver’s attempt to shoot others at the scene, according to police. Authorities claim that the deceased woman was an innocent bystander in a public dispute between a handful of individuals. The unidentified male suspect who ended up...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
Doctor arrested after investigation into tainted IV bag
A doctor who was the subject of an investigation into problems with IV bags at a north Texas hospital has been arrested. Dallas Police say Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested.
dallasexpress.com
Two Injured in South Dallas Pizzeria Crash
Two people were injured on Monday following an attempted traffic stop that led to a car crash into a popular South Dallas pizzeria. The incident took place September 12 just before 10:50 a.m. at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
kurv.com
Woman Killed By Driver Chasing Man
Authorities in Dallas say a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that was chasing after someone else. According to officers, the driver of the vehicle was chasing a man on Denley Drive and shooting at him overnight Tuesday when he lost control and hit a female bystander. The...
dallasexpress.com
Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery
An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Employee Arrested for Alleged Gun Threat
An employee of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at a person after getting into an argument, the Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express. Dallas police responded to a “Disturbance Armed Encounter” call at 3 a.m. in the 400 block of...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Police Searching for Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect
The Dallas Police Department is searching for a driver suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a cyclist on Sunday. The incident occurred around 7 am on the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in Southeast Dallas, according to police. The cyclist was traveling south on his bike...
White Settlement police capture fugitive hiding in a shed
felony fugitive is now locked up in Tarrant County after being captured in White Settlement Tuesday. Police have been looking for a man named Jeremy Schlaepfer for some time.
dallasexpress.com
Two Dead After Dallas Strip Mall Shooting
Two men have died following a fatal shooting incident in the parking lot of a strip mall at Vickery Meadow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police received a shooting call at approximately 9:34 p.m. on September 10. The incident occurred at the 8400 block of Park Lane. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.
Alert citizen helps White Settlement police make arrest of wanted man
A Red Oak man is locked on a string of charges in White Settlement where the police are giving credit to an alert private citizen. A man now identified as Daniel Garcia was caught when police got a call
dallasexpress.com
Help Sought in Delivery Driver Murder
Nearly a year after a 24-year-old man was murdered in Fort Worth, authorities are still searching for the person behind the killing. On September 11, 2021, Hamzah Faraj was driving with his wife, Ivalia Cerna, close to the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at around 8 p.m. when they were shot at. Cerna and Faraj were newlyweds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
dallasexpress.com
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills 13-Year-Old in Local Crash
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal head-on collision that left a 13-year-old girl dead and two others injured in Garland on Friday evening, according to police. Officers responded to a crash that occurred on Castle Drive near Toler Road around 5 p.m. Multiple people were transported...
fox4news.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say
DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
fox4news.com
Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder
MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
Frisco man charged in deadly, fiery crash in Garland
A Frisco man is locked up in a deadly, fiery head-on crash in Garland over the weekend. Garland police report that the pick-up driven by Jeremy Spencer crossed over the center line and smashed head-on into an SUV
KFDM-TV
25 charged in drug bust targeting Dallas recording studio
DALLAS, TX - Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
