Coleman & Hewson Anchor Norse at Jennifer Duke Invite
CINCINNATI – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program wrapped up play at the 2022 Jennifer Duke Invitational Tuesday afternoon from the Losantiville Country Club, hosted by the University of Cincinnati. Freshman Hailey Coleman continued to be the Norse standout as she finished the day tying for 35th overall with...
This Week in Northern Kentucky Athletics: Sept. 12 – Sept. 18
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Northern Kentucky Athletics has a jam-packed week on the docket, with six programs in action overall, highlighted by two home soccer matches on Monday and Saturday and nationally-ranked contests against Xavier in men's soccer on Monday and Purdue in volleyball on Thursday. Both cross country teams also return with a trip to Michigan State for the Spartan Invitational.
Men's Golf in Action at Marshall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va, – Northern Kentucky men's golf continued the fall season at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite from the Guyan Golf and Country Club, hosted by Marshall University. Leading NKU on day one of this tournament was both Alex Doss (74-67-141) and Miles Parroco (67-74-141) as the duo sits...
Norse Edged Out by No. 25 Xavier
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Northern Kentucky men's soccer found themselves in a battle Monday evening against the No. 25 nationally ranked Musketeers of Xavier. Northern Kentucky (2-4, 0-1 Horizon) trailed Xavier (5-0-1, 0-0 Big East) early in this contest as the Musketeers netted a goal off a free kick in the 13' minute. The shot from Jerome Jolly (XU) was deflected off a Norse defender's head but still found its way into the back of the net.
Women's Golf Begins Play at Jennifer Duke Invitational
CINCINNATI – Northern Kentucky women's golf continued the 2022 fall campaign with a pair of rounds at the Jennifer Duke Invitational from the Losantiville Country Club. Hailey Coleman (80-77-157) continued to impress in her young Norse career, currently sitting in T27 overall. Coleman shot a 77 overall in round number two, which included a birdie on hole 16.
