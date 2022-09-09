HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Northern Kentucky men's soccer found themselves in a battle Monday evening against the No. 25 nationally ranked Musketeers of Xavier. Northern Kentucky (2-4, 0-1 Horizon) trailed Xavier (5-0-1, 0-0 Big East) early in this contest as the Musketeers netted a goal off a free kick in the 13' minute. The shot from Jerome Jolly (XU) was deflected off a Norse defender's head but still found its way into the back of the net.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO