Euless, TX

dallasexpress.com

Two Injured in South Dallas Pizzeria Crash

Two people were injured on Monday following an attempted traffic stop that led to a car crash into a popular South Dallas pizzeria. The incident took place September 12 just before 10:50 a.m. at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Six-Year-Old Fatally Struck by SUV

Grand Prairie police said a 6-year-old was killed over the weekend after he was struck by a vehicle just north of the intersection of State Highway 360 and Post and Paddock Road. About 8 p.m. on September 10, the boy was crossing the street near the 2700 block of Regency...
dallasexpress.com

Suspected Drunk Driver Kills 13-Year-Old in Local Crash

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal head-on collision that left a 13-year-old girl dead and two others injured in Garland on Friday evening, according to police. Officers responded to a crash that occurred on Castle Drive near Toler Road around 5 p.m. Multiple people were transported...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say

DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Help Sought in Delivery Driver Murder

Nearly a year after a 24-year-old man was murdered in Fort Worth, authorities are still searching for the person behind the killing. On September 11, 2021, Hamzah Faraj was driving with his wife, Ivalia Cerna, close to the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at around 8 p.m. when they were shot at. Cerna and Faraj were newlyweds.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Release Details on Killing of Karaoke Owner

An arrest warrant affidavit recently released by Fort Worth police states that the fatal shooting of Chin “Jin” Shin in August began with a fender-bender incident. On the morning of August 15, Fort Worth police responded to the 2500 block of University Drive, located just south of Interstate 30, where Shin was found lying on the east side of the street and pronounced dead on the scene.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery

An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hit-and-Run Kills Bystander After Attempted Shooting in Dallas

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle overnight following the driver’s attempt to shoot others at the scene, according to police. Authorities claim that the deceased woman was an innocent bystander in a public dispute between a handful of individuals. The unidentified male suspect who ended up...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot

A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
WYLIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police look to public for help identifying man suspected of killing 2

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public for any information they might have about a man accused of shooting and killed two men this past weekend.Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the suspect, and police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.On Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Park Lane, an unidentified man shot two victims before taking their belongings and fleeing. One of the victims, Bobby Lockhart, 35, died at the scene of his injuries. The other victim, Sirmiltons Evans, 29, died at the hospital two days later.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at (214) 671-3630 or by email..  Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for a felony offense. They can be reached at (214) 373-TIPS at any time.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX

