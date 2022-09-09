Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
POLICE: 18-wheeler accident on US 75 bridge in Allen leaves one dead, traffic backup continues
Southbound US 75 in Allen at Bethany drive there is an accident involving 18-wheeler on its side and cab hanging on the overpass. Get traffic updates on 1080 KRLD
dallasexpress.com
Two Injured in South Dallas Pizzeria Crash
Two people were injured on Monday following an attempted traffic stop that led to a car crash into a popular South Dallas pizzeria. The incident took place September 12 just before 10:50 a.m. at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
dallasexpress.com
Local Six-Year-Old Fatally Struck by SUV
Grand Prairie police said a 6-year-old was killed over the weekend after he was struck by a vehicle just north of the intersection of State Highway 360 and Post and Paddock Road. About 8 p.m. on September 10, the boy was crossing the street near the 2700 block of Regency...
dallasexpress.com
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills 13-Year-Old in Local Crash
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal head-on collision that left a 13-year-old girl dead and two others injured in Garland on Friday evening, according to police. Officers responded to a crash that occurred on Castle Drive near Toler Road around 5 p.m. Multiple people were transported...
Frisco man charged in deadly, fiery crash in Garland
A Frisco man is locked up in a deadly, fiery head-on crash in Garland over the weekend. Garland police report that the pick-up driven by Jeremy Spencer crossed over the center line and smashed head-on into an SUV
fox4news.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say
DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
Video: Home heavily damaged by fire in White Settlement
A home has heavy damage from a fire in White Settlement Tuesday. Police and firefighters were alerted when 911 callers reported hearing an explosion.
dallasexpress.com
Help Sought in Delivery Driver Murder
Nearly a year after a 24-year-old man was murdered in Fort Worth, authorities are still searching for the person behind the killing. On September 11, 2021, Hamzah Faraj was driving with his wife, Ivalia Cerna, close to the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at around 8 p.m. when they were shot at. Cerna and Faraj were newlyweds.
dallasexpress.com
Police Release Details on Killing of Karaoke Owner
An arrest warrant affidavit recently released by Fort Worth police states that the fatal shooting of Chin “Jin” Shin in August began with a fender-bender incident. On the morning of August 15, Fort Worth police responded to the 2500 block of University Drive, located just south of Interstate 30, where Shin was found lying on the east side of the street and pronounced dead on the scene.
McKinney police searching for woman who stole a car by using fake ID during purchase
McKinney police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a car by showing fake ID during the purchase. Investigators say she may go by either Hayley Sartin or Breanna Williams
dallasexpress.com
Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery
An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
dallasexpress.com
Hit-and-Run Kills Bystander After Attempted Shooting in Dallas
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle overnight following the driver’s attempt to shoot others at the scene, according to police. Authorities claim that the deceased woman was an innocent bystander in a public dispute between a handful of individuals. The unidentified male suspect who ended up...
Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas
DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said. Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
White Settlement police capture fugitive hiding in a shed
felony fugitive is now locked up in Tarrant County after being captured in White Settlement Tuesday. Police have been looking for a man named Jeremy Schlaepfer for some time.
easttexasradio.com
Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot
A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Dallas police look to public for help identifying man suspected of killing 2
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public for any information they might have about a man accused of shooting and killed two men this past weekend.Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the suspect, and police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.On Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Park Lane, an unidentified man shot two victims before taking their belongings and fleeing. One of the victims, Bobby Lockhart, 35, died at the scene of his injuries. The other victim, Sirmiltons Evans, 29, died at the hospital two days later.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at (214) 671-3630 or by email.. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for a felony offense. They can be reached at (214) 373-TIPS at any time.
fox4news.com
Mesquite police officer murder: Jury finds suspect guilty in just minutes
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas jury found a man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mesquite police officer. Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty on Wednesday for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston was shot three times in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a...
WFAA
13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter
GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening. According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday. The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as...
fox4news.com
'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
