Read full article on original website
Related
Missing murder suspect back behind bars
The suspect in a 2008 cold-case murder who failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on Tuesday afternoon has been found and placed back into custody.
Authorities on lookout for missing murder suspect
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are on the hunt for a Wichita Falls murder suspect who did not show up for a scheduled court hearing Tuesday afternoon in 78th District Court. Terrance Reese was out on bond awaiting trial for the 2008 murder of Hulan Waldon. The judge revoked his $100,000 bond and reset it […]
ssnewstelegram.com
Texas sheriff takes to a life of crime
After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sept. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eightyear career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas. And the town council in Electra, the Red River boomtown northwest of Wichita Falls, would not had hired him as the new chief of police had he not come highly recommended. Shook lasted no more than a year as Electra’s top cop. Whether he was fired or left of his own accord is unclear eight decades after the fact. It may be that the town elders got wind of his after-hours activities and elected to play it safe by terminating his employment or Shook simply resigned to pursue a life of crime full-time. On the night of Aug. 10, 1928, the ex-chief stabbed to death a 42 year old father of three. To save the sheriff the trouble of looking for him and to avoid any unpleasantness, Shook turned himself in before sunup.
newschannel6now.com
Law enforcement continues crackdown on Fentanyl
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County District Attorney recently announced they would be charging people with murder if they’ve distributed drugs that resulted in someone’s death. Since then, the Wichita Falls Police Department has announced three arrests following fentanyl-related deaths. But, not all of those arrests...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn’t belong to him, while in the possession of loaded firearms and methamphetamine. Clint Ray Cardenaz, 40, was found by Sheriff’s deputies, on Southwest Quanah Road on Wednesday....
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash
COCONINO COUNTY, Arizona (KAUZ) - A family member has identified a Wichita Falls couple as the victims of a deadly plane crash in a remote stretch of desert south of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Chad Wilson and Brandi Wilson were identified by a sibling. Deputies with the Coconino County...
Pin-in wreck sends one to hospital in Wichita Falls
A pin-in wreck sent one to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.
Woman charged after police chase ends in fiery wreck
Wichita Falls Police have charged a woman with evading and criminal mischief after a Saturday afternoon chase that started in Wichita Falls, traveled to Burkburnett and ended near Bacon Switch Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners
UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Montague County
One dead, one seriously injured following a 3-vehicle crash last night in Montague County.
newschannel6now.com
Hit-and-run crash backs up traffic on U.S. 287
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crash on southbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls backed up traffic on the freeway near Lucy Park on Tuesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when one of them started to switch lanes, colliding with the other car.
mycouriertribune.com
Four more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 22
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of four more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing to 22 the number of counties that have done so. Jasper, Madison, Throckmorton and Wichita counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak. A press release from the Comanche County Emergency Management said at about 8:30 p.m. last night Cox’s Store volunteer fire department was called to the scene of the leak,
kswo.com
Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department and the Comanche County District Attorney’s office has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting at a local gas station. Kenard Swearingen Jr. has been named as the in the shooting which injured two at an EZ Go...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 9, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
newschannel6now.com
Texas Family Initiative begins construction in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Family Initiative has begun construction on a new residential child care facility in Wichita Falls. This will provide services to local youth in foster care that have not been available before. There are currently around 17 to 18 kids in Wichita County that receive this service elsewhere because it isn’t provided here, but that is all about to change.
kswo.com
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
kswo.com
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Emergency Management office has issued an evacuation order for residents in east Comanche County. They are asking residents within a 1/2 mile of 135th and East Gore to evacuate due to an ongoing natural gas leak. No other information has been confirmed at...
Texas-Oklahoma Fair gets underway September 13
Funnel cake, a Ferris wheel, fried food and family fun. What's not to love? Make plans to visit the Texas-Oklahoma Fair this week at the MPEC! Details here.
Lucy Park debuts new playground equipment
Lucy Park's new equipment can accommodate about 40 kids at a time.
Comments / 0