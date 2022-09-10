Read full article on original website
BBC
Dudley community 'devastated' after Queen's mural vandalised
Members of a local community group said they were "absolutely devastated" to find a mural painted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had been defaced just days after her death. Friends of Abbey Street Park, in Lower Gornal, Dudley, found it covered in graffiti on Monday. The incident has been reported...
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
Man charged over heckling of Prince Andrew as he followed coffin
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen's coffin. Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux death: Teen found dead at hostel 'at risk of exploitation'
A 16-year-old found dead by his mother at an adult hostel had been classed as being at high risk of exploitation by older criminals, an inquest has heard. Ben Nelson-Roux's body was discovered by mum Kate Roux at the Robert Street Hostel in Harrogate in April 2020, Northallerton Coroner's Court was told.
BBC
Three men sentenced for South Bristol drug line
Three Bristol men who admitted being part of an operation selling Class A drugs have been sentenced. Shomari Kondwani, 32, of Linnell Close, Kemar Watson, 20, of Selbrooke Crescent and Hines-Hastings, 20, of Cottrell Road were given prison sentences at the city's crown court. Insp Chris Green from Avon and...
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Cambridge: The time the Queen insisted on planting a tree aged 93
A Cambridge professor has recalled the time the Queen insisted she planted a tree in the city aged 93, despite palace staff saying she would only supervise the occasion. The Queen visited the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in 2019, almost a century after her grandmother, Mary, planted a tree at the site.
BBC
Crews remain at scene after major fire at Birmingham wedding venue
Firefighters remain at the scene of a major blaze that broke out at a wedding venue on Wednesday evening. At the fire's height, 15 engines and more than 100 firefighters were at New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham. The blaze started at about 16:20 BST, with crews tackling the...
BBC
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Jury told of blood-curdling scream
A "blood-curdling scream" was heard on the night a mother and son disappeared more than 45 years ago, the High Court in Inverness has been told. William MacDowell, 80, has been accused of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae. He denies the charges and his lawyers have...
BBC
'Sandringham WI will never be the same without Queen' says chairman
The Women's Institute where the Queen was president said it would "never be the same" following her death. The Queen joined the WI in 1943 and became president of the Sandringham branch in 2003, following in the footsteps of the Queen Mother. Yvonne Browne, vice president and branch chairman, spoke...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Essex artist delighted portrait chosen by BBC
An artist who painted a portrait of the Queen said he was "extremely proud" his work was chosen by the BBC as a "definitive image" of Her Majesty for its obituary broadcasts. Richard Stone, from Witham, Essex, took three years to paint the portrait which he gifted to Colchester in 1992.
BBC
Hundreds spot fireball shooting across night sky
Hundreds of people have reported seeing a "shooting star" across the sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland. The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of the fireball at 22:00 on Wednesday evening. Scientists are using video footage captured by the public to work out whether the object travelling...
BBC
Queen's children perform Vigil of the Princes
The Queen's four children have been carrying out the traditional Vigil of the Princes around the coffin of their late mother in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The symbolic move sees four people - in this case King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward - position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time.
