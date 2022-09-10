Read full article on original website
The Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey club team won its season opener in dramatic fashion and then raised the championship banner for winning the 2021-22 Los Angeles Kings High School League title. Addison Headley scored a short-handed goal with three seconds left in sudden-death overtime for a 6-5 win over...
Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
