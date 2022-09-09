ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, OH

Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet

By Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TRENTON, Ohio ( WJW ) — An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.

According to a Facebook post from the Trenton police, a coyote crept into the first-floor bathroom at some point during the 4 o’clock hour.

The post said the animal was most likely in the bathroom while family members used it, “unbeknownst to them” at the time.

    (Credit: Trenton police)
    (Credit: Trenton police)

“As a reminder, our city is surrounded by rural/agricultural areas that these animals call home,” the department said. “Please keep small pets and animals in mind during the evening hours, and please report any suspicious activity to our office.”

Officers say they were able to safely get the coyote out of the home and back into nature unharmed.

