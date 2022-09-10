BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Thursday in the latest legal wrangling between the state of Montana and the ACLU over efforts to prevent people from changing their sex designation on their birth certificate. The ACLU of Montana is asking District Court Judge Michael Moses to clarify his April ruling temporarily blocking a 2021 law that required transgender people to undergo surgery and obtain a court order before changing their birth certificate. The law’s requirement for a “surgical procedure” was unconstitutionally vague because it did not say what kind of surgery was required, Moses said in his April ruling. He told the state to go back to using a previous rule stating that people wanting to change their birth certificate in Montana needed only to provide an affidavit to the state health department. Since that ruling, however, the state health department issued a new rule banning anyone from changing their sex on their birth certificate unless it was incorrect due to a clerical error. The ACLU argues that new rule violates the previous court order.

