Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience

The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
Top young talents to watch as the 2022 MLS playoffs near

The Major League Soccer season is heating up as the playoffs near. Though the 2022 campaign has seen immense talent in both the East and West conferences, there are a few young talents that stand out among the rest. Julian Araujo has become a household name at only 21-years-old, standing...
Charlotte FC midfielder Nuno Santos improving 'day after day' in MLS

Charlotte FC's incredible comeback win over the Chicago Fire was a watershed moment when performances finally translated into results, but for Nuno Santos, it meant even more than that. Making just his second appearance for the club since joining from Benfica last month, it was Santos who fired home CLTFC's...
Brandon Vazquez taking confidence from goal in FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup win over Chivas

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez is hoping to use his goal in Wednesday's Leagues Cup Showcase win over Chivas as a boost for the rest of the MLS regular season. The Orange and Blue came from a goal behind to beat their Liga MX counterparts 3-1 at TQL Stadium, with Vazquez adding the third from Alvaro Barreal's cross following strikes from Yuya Kubo and Calvin Harris.
