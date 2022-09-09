Dixon appears to make the case that voters can support her and abortion rights ballot measure in Nov.

Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest in Lansing on May 3, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue photo/Susan J. Demas illustration. It’s been a confusing time for women since June, when the far-right U.S. Supreme Court gleefully chucked almost 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, one in...
newsfromthestates.com
Waukesha Co. Judge denies stay, WEC withdraws guidance on absentee ballot address corrections
Envelope containing voting ballot papers being sent by mail for absentee vote in presidential election. On Tuesday, a Waukesha County judge denied a motion requesting a stay of his order last week barring the practice of municipal clerks correcting errors of witness addresses on absentee ballot certificates. In response to that order, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) had voted 4-1 to withdraw its 2016 and 2020 guidance to clerks on the issue.
newsfromthestates.com
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
The summer drought continues to take a toll on the New Hampshire landscape and its many food growers. (Getty Images) Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s...
newsfromthestates.com
A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system
Members or a work group that's been discussing public defense reforms include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department. (Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
newsfromthestates.com
Republican AG candidate, NM secretary of state have days to prepare for hearing
The First Judicial District Court in downtown Santa Fe. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) The Republican candidate for New Mexico attorney general and the state’s top election official have less than a week to prepare for a hearing on whether the GOP contender really does qualify to be on the ballot.
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis’ campaign ad touts that he let kids ‘go to school’; omits when he closed schools for COVID
A campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection features a child who claims that DeSantis let him go to school but omits when the governor closed down schools. Credit: Screenshot/Republican Party of Florida advertisement. In the early stage of the then-novel COVID-pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration made an...
newsfromthestates.com
Crist endorsed by Giffords’ PAC; his Lt. Gov. nominee empathizes with victims of gun violence
Karla Hernandez spoke about the importance of gun reform at a press event on September 12, 2022. Credit: Charlie Crist's Facebook. Karla Hernández-Mats, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, on Monday said she’d come from “humble beginnings” and experienced gun violence at an early age.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Counties can’t intervene in case that struck COVID regulations, appeals court rules
The five counties and health centers had urged the appeals court to not only let them join the case, but to also review Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green’s November ruling (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). Five counties and health centers will not be permitted to intervene and...
newsfromthestates.com
Hundreds of UNC health professionals, med students and faculty push for compromise on Medicaid expansion
Hundreds of UNC medical and nursing students, health professionals, faculty and alumni are asking the head of UNC Health to push the N.C. Health Association to compromise in the current debate over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. In a letter delivered Wednesday morning, the group asks Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposal to put open arrest warrants online sparks privacy, racism concerns
Watchdogs worry about the misuse of a plan proposed by a lawmaker that would create a public database of outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images) People would be able to check outstanding arrest warrants in a public database under a bill that has some criminal justice watchers worried about potential misuse.
LAW・
newsfromthestates.com
State reduces paperwork and feds fund prep program to chip away at teacher shortage
Barrack at an elementary school in Barelas, Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico teachers getting comfortable with their classrooms a few weeks into the school year could soon see support that would benefit their time with students. Following the announcement that the state’s Public Education Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
As EPA fails to fine oil and gas polluters, New Mexico officials demand answers
For the last few years, this sign has greeted drivers entering the oilfield south of Counselor, New Mexico. The area is dotted with oil and gas wells. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) New Mexico officials are asking the federal government to explain why it decided not to...
newsfromthestates.com
Kinship care above national average in Indiana though financial burden exists
A growing number of adult relatives are raising children who aren’t their own, often grandparents caring for a grandchild, in a family structure known as kinship care. Though it comes with many responsibilities and challenges, one looming obstacle is the financial burden on families providing for additional children. An...
newsfromthestates.com
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
newsfromthestates.com
DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Q&A: Dante Scala on New Hampshire’s ‘triple MAGA’ primary night
Voting stations in the Warner Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) Early Wednesday morning, the last of the Republican congressional primaries was called, with Bob Burns beating George Hansel to be the Republican nominee facing Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District. Burns...
newsfromthestates.com
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
newsfromthestates.com
Interior Department officially removes Native American slur from 28 Colorado sites
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, right, visit Castner Range National Monument in Texas on March 26, 2022. (Courtesy of Interior Department/Public domain) The U.S. Department of Interior has officially approved 28 replacement names for geographical features in Colorado that formerly used...
newsfromthestates.com
A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
Comments / 0