ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dixon appears to make the case that voters can support her and abortion rights ballot measure in Nov.

By Laina G. Stebbins
newsfromthestates.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Waukesha Co. Judge denies stay, WEC withdraws guidance on absentee ballot address corrections

Envelope containing voting ballot papers being sent by mail for absentee vote in presidential election. On Tuesday, a Waukesha County judge denied a motion requesting a stay of his order last week barring the practice of municipal clerks correcting errors of witness addresses on absentee ballot certificates. In response to that order, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) had voted 4-1 to withdraw its 2016 and 2020 guidance to clerks on the issue.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action

The summer drought continues to take a toll on the New Hampshire landscape and its many food growers. (Getty Images) Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
newsfromthestates.com

Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz

The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
newsfromthestates.com

Proposal to put open arrest warrants online sparks privacy, racism concerns

Watchdogs worry about the misuse of a plan proposed by a lawmaker that would create a public database of outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images) People would be able to check outstanding arrest warrants in a public database under a bill that has some criminal justice watchers worried about potential misuse.
LAW
newsfromthestates.com

State reduces paperwork and feds fund prep program to chip away at teacher shortage

Barrack at an elementary school in Barelas, Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico teachers getting comfortable with their classrooms a few weeks into the school year could soon see support that would benefit their time with students. Following the announcement that the state’s Public Education Department...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Governor Of Michigan#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Gop#Democratic#Rffa#The Michigan Constitution
newsfromthestates.com

Kinship care above national average in Indiana though financial burden exists

A growing number of adult relatives are raising children who aren’t their own, often grandparents caring for a grandchild, in a family structure known as kinship care. Though it comes with many responsibilities and challenges, one looming obstacle is the financial burden on families providing for additional children. An...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce

Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newsfromthestates.com

Q&A: Dante Scala on New Hampshire’s ‘triple MAGA’ primary night

Voting stations in the Warner Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) Early Wednesday morning, the last of the Republican congressional primaries was called, with Bob Burns beating George Hansel to be the Republican nominee facing Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District. Burns...
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
NASHVILLE, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Interior Department officially removes Native American slur from 28 Colorado sites

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, right, visit Castner Range National Monument in Texas on March 26, 2022. (Courtesy of Interior Department/Public domain) The U.S. Department of Interior has officially approved 28 replacement names for geographical features in Colorado that formerly used...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy