Crist endorsed by Giffords’ PAC; his Lt. Gov. nominee empathizes with victims of gun violence
Karla Hernandez spoke about the importance of gun reform at a press event on September 12, 2022. Credit: Charlie Crist's Facebook. Karla Hernández-Mats, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, on Monday said she’d come from “humble beginnings” and experienced gun violence at an early age.
DeSantis’ campaign ad touts that he let kids ‘go to school’; omits when he closed schools for COVID
A campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection features a child who claims that DeSantis let him go to school but omits when the governor closed down schools. Credit: Screenshot/Republican Party of Florida advertisement. In the early stage of the then-novel COVID-pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration made an...
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet
MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party tweeted out a homophobic attack Sunday against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan!” Maddock wrote in response to...
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
The summer drought continues to take a toll on the New Hampshire landscape and its many food growers. (Getty Images) Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s...
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe was forced to live in her car and eventually under an overpass in New Orleans after an injury in an auto accident kept her from working as a cab driver. She has since found an apartment through UNITY of Greater New Orleans. (Photo by Susan Poag) Vauchel Cojoe,...
Kiggans trying to reset campaign narrative and more Va. headlines
• Republican state Sen. Jen. Kiggans is trying to reset the narrative of her congressional campaign by convincing Hampton Roads-area voters she’s “not an extremist.”—Washington Post. • After last week’s failure to pick a new judge for the State Corporation Commission, several lawmakers say they’re upset...
In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools
Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in various categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
Does a fetus count in the carpool lane? Texas’ abortion law creates new questions about legal personhood
Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway’s HOV and toll lanes exit into Metro’s Eastwood Transit Center in Houston in 2012. Twice this summer, a pregnant Texas woman has been ticketed for driving in a North Texas HOV lane. She has argued her unborn child should count as a second passenger. (Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune)
Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa
Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models...
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler to start short stint in Oregon House
Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler was appointed to the Oregon House but may not take any votes on the House floor before her term ends. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature will return to Salem next week for one last pre-election batch of meetings, with a new face. Lori...
A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
Rural incentives in Missouri tax cut proposal target biofuels, small producers for help
Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, sponsored the agriculture tax incentive bill the governor vetoed (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). When lawmakers return this week for a special session, most of the attention will be on Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to cut income taxes by $700 million a year.
Kinship care above national average in Indiana though financial burden exists
A growing number of adult relatives are raising children who aren’t their own, often grandparents caring for a grandchild, in a family structure known as kinship care. Though it comes with many responsibilities and challenges, one looming obstacle is the financial burden on families providing for additional children. An...
Governor Murphy touts aid for schools in state budget
Gov. Phil Murphy touting his administration's investment in education at Ridge High School in Bernards Township on Sept. 12, 2022. (NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy stopped at a Somerset County high school Monday morning to tout his administration’s investment in public education. Murphy highlighted the $9.9 billion...
Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.
New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
