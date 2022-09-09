ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet

MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party tweeted out a homophobic attack Sunday against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan!” Maddock wrote in response to...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action

The summer drought continues to take a toll on the New Hampshire landscape and its many food growers. (Getty Images) Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Kiggans trying to reset campaign narrative and more Va. headlines

• Republican state Sen. Jen. Kiggans is trying to reset the narrative of her congressional campaign by convincing Hampton Roads-area voters she’s “not an extremist.”—Washington Post. • After last week’s failure to pick a new judge for the State Corporation Commission, several lawmakers say they’re upset...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools

Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in various categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy

OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa

Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz

The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
NASHVILLE, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce

Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler to start short stint in Oregon House

Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler was appointed to the Oregon House but may not take any votes on the House floor before her term ends. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature will return to Salem next week for one last pre-election batch of meetings, with a new face. Lori...
SANDY, OR
newsfromthestates.com

A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kinship care above national average in Indiana though financial burden exists

A growing number of adult relatives are raising children who aren’t their own, often grandparents caring for a grandchild, in a family structure known as kinship care. Though it comes with many responsibilities and challenges, one looming obstacle is the financial burden on families providing for additional children. An...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Governor Murphy touts aid for schools in state budget

Gov. Phil Murphy touting his administration's investment in education at Ridge High School in Bernards Township on Sept. 12, 2022. (NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy stopped at a Somerset County high school Monday morning to tout his administration’s investment in public education. Murphy highlighted the $9.9 billion...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
newsfromthestates.com

Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.

New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
EDUCATION

