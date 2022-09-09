ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

newsfromthestates.com

Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy

OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The state of children’s health care in the U.S. How did Pa. stack up? | Monday Morning Coffee

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa

Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
IOWA STATE
State
Texas State
newsfromthestates.com

Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho

The Moose Fire crests the ridge west of Salmon on Sept. 7. The human-caused fire has burned more than 125,000 acres since starting July 17. (Courtesy of National Wildfire Coordinating Group Incident Information System) Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area’s wet spring, fire activity...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest

A McDonald's restaurant in downtown Boise advertised $11 hourly wages in spring 2021. By summer 2022, that was up to $15 an hour. The cost of labor has risen as jobs go unfilled. A new report based on census data suggests long COVID could be one cause of worker shortages. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools

Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in various categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
NASHVILLE, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines

• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw speaks during a press conference on Feb. 1. During a recent interview with USA Today, McCraw was asked why state troopers didn’t take control over the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde. “I wish we would have,” he told the news outlet. (Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune)
UVALDE, TX
newsfromthestates.com

Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.

New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz

The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

