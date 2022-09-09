Read full article on original website
Does a fetus count in the carpool lane? Texas’ abortion law creates new questions about legal personhood
Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway’s HOV and toll lanes exit into Metro’s Eastwood Transit Center in Houston in 2012. Twice this summer, a pregnant Texas woman has been ticketed for driving in a North Texas HOV lane. She has argued her unborn child should count as a second passenger. (Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune)
Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
The state of children’s health care in the U.S. How did Pa. stack up? | Monday Morning Coffee
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa
Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho
The Moose Fire crests the ridge west of Salmon on Sept. 7. The human-caused fire has burned more than 125,000 acres since starting July 17. (Courtesy of National Wildfire Coordinating Group Incident Information System) Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area’s wet spring, fire activity...
DeSantis’ campaign ad touts that he let kids ‘go to school’; omits when he closed schools for COVID
A campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection features a child who claims that DeSantis let him go to school but omits when the governor closed down schools. Credit: Screenshot/Republican Party of Florida advertisement. In the early stage of the then-novel COVID-pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration made an...
15,000 nurses launch historic 3-day strike at hospitals across Twin Cities, Duluth
Nurses picket in front of Allina's United Hospital and Children's Minnesota in St. Paul on Sept. 12, 2022, the first day of a three-day strike at 15 hospitals across the Twin Cities and Duluth area. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Thousands of union nurses walked off the job at 15...
Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest
A McDonald's restaurant in downtown Boise advertised $11 hourly wages in spring 2021. By summer 2022, that was up to $15 an hour. The cost of labor has risen as jobs go unfilled. A new report based on census data suggests long COVID could be one cause of worker shortages. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
Opening of Kansas sports betting reveals appeal of online apps — even among Missourians
TOPEKA — Mobile platforms for legal sports gambling in Kansas proved so enticing that more than 16,000 people in Missouri tried to place wagers in the first weekend of live betting. As those cross-border residents discovered, many of whom were located in the Kansas City, Missouri, the gambling law...
In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools
Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in various categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity
Sarah Huckabee Sanders discusses her intent to focus on childhood literacy if elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders met supporters during a campaign stop in Morrilton on Sept. 7. (Hunter Field/Arkansas Advocate) Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the...
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw speaks during a press conference on Feb. 1. During a recent interview with USA Today, McCraw was asked why state troopers didn’t take control over the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde. “I wish we would have,” he told the news outlet. (Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune)
More dual credit options for Indiana high schoolers could boost dismal college-going rate
For the 2022-23 academic year, 141 high schools and nearly a dozen postsecondary institutions will offer the Indiana College Core. The curriculum consists of a 30-credit-hour block of general education courses that transfer between all of Indiana’s public institutions and some private colleges. (Getty Images) More Hoosier high schoolers...
Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.
New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
Oral arguments in New Hampshire’s ‘divisive concepts’ lawsuit set for Wednesday
A lawsuit against the state’s “divisive concepts law” will come before oral argument in federal court Wednesday, allowing lawyers for teachers unions and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire to square off against the Department of Justice. The court hearing, set for 1 p.m. at...
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models...
