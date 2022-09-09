ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four takeaways from New Hampshire and Rhode Island primaries

New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse conceded the Republican Senate primary Wednesday morning to Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general and election denier who has embraced former President Donald Trump's approach to politics -- a letdown for the GOP establishment in the race to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
