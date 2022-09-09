Mosquito Fire damage nears 30,000 acres; evacuations and road closures remain in place

Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
MOSQUITO FIRE WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Crews strengthen lines; nearly 64,000 acres burned; containment remains 20%
This story was updated at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE: The air around the perimeter of the Mosquito Fire began to clear Wednesday morning, thanks to a light southwesterly wind, allowing crews to ramp up the air attack with retardant and water while ground crews, aided by considerably cooler temperature and higher humidity, maintained control lines along Foresthill Road. There was little smoke below Foresthill and Michigan Bluff.
goldcountrymedia.com
MOSQUITO FIRE UPDATE: Crews hold line overnight; 58,000-plus acres burned; containment at 20%
This story was updated at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. UPDATE: There are splotches of pink fire retardant along Foresthill Road and a thick line of pink not far from the back door of Worton's Market in Foresthill, where control lines stopped the charging fire overnight. About a half-mile...
goldcountrymedia.com
Crews strengthen control lines along Foresthill Road; containment at 18 percent
The Mosquito Fire burned through 49,761 acres as of Tuesday morning – or nearly 78 square miles – but as the blaze continued to move through Placer and El Dorado counties over the weekend and into Monday, crews were fighting back along a line hoping to spare the town of Foresthill.
goldcountrymedia.com
Tuesday fire in Dutch Flat reported at 15 acres
This story was updated at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire off of Interstate 80 near Dutch Flat. According to scanner traffic, the fire is currently at 15 acres. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, mandatory evacuations have been issued for the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors ratify emergency proclamation for Mosquito Fire
The Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified the Sept. 8 proclamation of a local emergency due to the Mosquito Fire affecting Placer and El Dorado counties. The Mosquito Fire ignited Sept. 6 at Oxbow Reservoir and Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill. The fire has burned 49,761 acres and reached 18-percent containment as of Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Chief Brian Estes reported 25 structures have been destroyed, 10 of which are in Placer County. Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo confirmed there have been no injuries or deaths from the fire.
goldcountrymedia.com
Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground
Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Auburn addresses fire threat and safety for residents
With the Mosquito Fire highlighting the threats citizens of Auburn face daily, city officials hosted a virtual meeting Saturday touting the importance of preparedness. Host and Councilman Daniel Berlant said the meeting was really focused on Auburn, which is not “immediately in danger.”. Mike Rufenacht, who as a division...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, probation violation, burglary
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 1. Miguel Avila, 39, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant, conspiracy, receiving known stolen property, possession...
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
An outpouring of support has given fourth-generation Loomis resident Peter Oakes a new appreciation for his community. He has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Howard Stoltz, 74, of Granite Bay became the first human fatality in Placer County from complications of the West Nile...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis ups building and planning fees to 'stop the bleeding'
With the second-lowest fees in the state, the town of Loomis raised building permits and planning fees this week to "stop the bleeding." A recent study found that Loomis' building permit cost is the second lowest in California, only ahead of Siskiyou County, according to Loomis Finance Director/Town Treasurer Roger Carroll during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Jr. Hillmen split with River Valley
The Placer Jr. Hillmen hit the road last weekend to take on the River Valley Jr. Falcons in Sacramento Youth Football play. The two programs split four games, with Placer's two victories going down to the wire. 8U: River Valley 20, Placer 6 - The defense shined for the 8U...
goldcountrymedia.com
Proposed disc golf course meets opposition at parks and rec meeting
Dozens of residents voiced their opinions in support or in opposition to Lincoln’s plan on adding a new disc golf course at Auburn Ravine Park at the Parks and Recreation committee meeting on Sept. 7. The proposed course’s location is at the park, which is located at 1260 Green...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Car burglaries, mutual aid, DUI arrests
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Chad Phillips, 42, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. on suspicion of felony possession of a narcotic controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, misdemeanor possession of narcotic paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants on the 1500 block of Lincoln Way.
goldcountrymedia.com
Blake David Burns 10/1/1961 - 8/18/2022
Blake David Burns, age 60, of Auburn, California lost his battle against cancer on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Blake was born October 1, 1961 in Concord, California. He was a beloved friend and father who will be missed dearly. He is survived by his mother Joan Pimentel, sister Michelle, step...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hills Coyotes will host Coyote Invitational to close out 2022 season
The Lincoln Hills Coyote 75’s softball team will wrap up its 2022 season by hosting the annual Coyote Invitational at Del Webb Field on Thursday and Friday. The field will include Lincoln Hills’ own Coyote 80’s, the winners of four tournaments this season. The remainder of the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Robert (Bob) Berg
August 19, 2022 - Devoted Husband, Loving Father, Brother, Grandpa and Uncle. Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, Mother, Father and Son Robert (Bobby)Jr. Survived by wife Pam Berg, daughter Caryn Vanwormer, sister Laurel Storrs (Jack), Grandsons Ian & Adam Vanwormer, Leland Cameron, granddaughter Colette Cameron, stepson Luke Cameron(Heather), cousins nieces and nephews.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Foresthill's Lechner breaks school record
It was around 8 p.m. Thursday night when Foresthill High School senior McKenna Lechner evacuated her Todd Valley home not knowing when, or if, she would return. “I knew it was coming and that we would be evacuated because a lot of the surrounding areas were evacuated the day before,” Lechner said in an interview with the Auburn Journal. “As soon as we got the orders, I packed my bag and now we are down at my family’s trailer in Newcastle.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Roger Jack Tofft 6/14/1940 - 8/14/2022
Roger passed away on Sunday, August 14 ,2022 at the age of 82. He was born on June 14,1940 to Jack and Minnie Tofft. He was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart Gale and worked as a teacher and coach at Sierra College for 35 years before retiring.
goldcountrymedia.com
Assistance League of Greater Placer receives Auburn Host Lions Higgins Award
Pictured from left to right are Randy Maki, chairman of the Higgins Award, Jamie Hershman, Patti Swan and Pip Stoutenburg, Auburn Host Lions past president. Hershman and Swan, recipients of the second Higgins Award this year, are committee members for the school clothing drive for the Assistance League of Greater Placer. The Assistance League provides school clothing and shoes for lower-income students in greater Auburn area schools. Auburn Host Lions is proud to offer support to this worthwhile endeavor. Not pictured is Gayle Gulland, chairman of the committee.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lana Grace Chambers 2/17/1951 - 8/25/2022
Lana Grace Chambers sadly passed on August 25th at 5:30 am in Auburn, CA. She was born in Berkeley, CA to Dan & Ruth Grace on February 17th 1951. They soon moved to Antioch where Lana was raised. Lana was passionate about the arts, travel, family and friends. She loved...
