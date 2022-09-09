ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EypDf_0hq55zeJ00
Jake Jabs advertises with a chimpanzee.

If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shagman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen.

Shagman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Rocky's Auto commercials were known by Denver locals for their unusual nature and silly jokes, and were often intentionally produced with a sense of nineties nostalgia.

“It was an honor and distinct privilege to work for an independent corporation with creative standards truly outside the norm, and I'd like to think I was a big part of it,” said Vigil in a Facebook post.

As Rocky's Auto closes for business, over 190 longtime Denver locals are gathering on Reddit to reminisce over not only Shaqman, but their favorite notable TV commercials and local personalities. Here is a list of some of the most widely remembered local advertising:

Dealing Doug's Deals

Who could forget Dealing Doug’s Deals? It’s hard to forget Doug Moreland from his commercials which aired in Colorado on television in the mid-2000's featuring Doug in his own superhero costume, ready to bring you the lowest deals in town...or he’ll GIVE you the car.

Shane Co.

Many Denver locals agreed that Tom Shane of Shane Co. lives rent-free in their minds. The Shane Co. ads were best known not for a specific jingle but for Tom Shane’s distinctive commercial voice, seemingly perfect for radio advertising.

Shane Co.

KBPI-FM

KBPI Rocks the Rockies commercials were known for their “Remarkable Mouth,” played by Kelly Harmon, a blonde woman who lip-synced along with popular rock songs followed by their iconic popular tagline “KBPI Rocks the Rockies.“ KBPI is still airing on channel 107.9FM.

Colorado car thefts: 'The stuff we're doing if you're gonna grade it, it's an F.'

Jake Jabs American Furniture Warehouse

These commercials were best-known for Jabs sitting on the different couch sets cuddling and playing with wild animals such as chimpanzees and tigers with cheerful music in the background playing.

Tree Farm

Although there isn’t an official video of the jingle, Denver residents agreed that this was by far one of the most iconic and unforgettable jingles from Colorado’s Tree Farm. This version was found for Denver locals to “rock-out" to.

OutThere Colorado

