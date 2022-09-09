Read full article on original website
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
NH Fish and Game rescues bear cub after its mom was hit by a car
The cub will be rehabilitated and then released into the wild. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department helped rescue a bear cub Wednesday after its mother was hit by a car. In a Facebook post, the department said that a female bear was hit and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield.
Driver Watches Grizzly Bear Drag Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road & Into Woods
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Driver Watches Grizzly Bear Drag Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road & Into Woods first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
