Zoo Boise Will Welcome Nerdy Guests for Free on Saturday
Looking for a fun way to kill some time before the Boise State home opener on Saturday, September 17? How about a FREE visit to Zoo Boise on the way to the tailgate lot?. There’s been a crack in the multiverse bringing two of Boise’s favorite attractions together to host a very special year of the Boise Comic Arts Festival! Founded by the Boise Library!, the comic arts festival has always been a completely FREE, family-friendly celebration of comics and the enormous fandoms that they’ve launched.
Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America
After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
Over a Dozen Mini Adventures in and Around Boise
Boise is a well loved city for many great reasons. One big one is it's proximity to nature and adventure. It doesn't matter if you were born here, moved here or are visiting the area. There are fun things to do to enjoy the beautiful area all around. Most only taking a half or full day to feel worlds away from the urban bustle of downtown or the stress in your life.
You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes
After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it. You're probably thinking to yourself, well that...
These Tweets About Boise Pride Are Crying Laughing Emoji Worthy
In case you haven't heard, some folks weren't happy about Boise Pride. Perhaps they hate having fun, or have some unexplainable hatred of bright colors, but people are mad. Not everyone, thankfully. Thousands of people showed up for the City Of Trees to celebrate our queer friends and family, and it was an amazing event overall. We just wish it could've lasted longer.
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise
2022’s brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Two beloved Boise businesses have moved out of the Eastgate Shopping Center this year. The news that surprised the neighborhood the most stemmed from a Facebook post from Eastside Tavern. The popular dive bar was told that the shopping center was “re-branding” and that its lease would not be renewed. The old location closed at the end of April, but the decision didn’t keep the Eastside Tavern down.
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out’s Secret Menu Before They Open in Boise
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the biggest culinary news to hit Boise in a long time!. On September 12, the City of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to In-N-Out Burger’s conditional use permit to turn the site former Pier 1 by Boise Towne Square Mall into what could be the chain’s first restaurant in Idaho.
58 Years Ago, One of the Most Iconic Bands Performed in Boise
If there's one thing the residents of Boise love about their city, it's the fact that it's near and dear to their hearts. Once upon a time, Boise wasn't as large as it was but that didn't stop it from attracting the attention of some of the biggest names in entertainment.
How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House
Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
Powerful Reasons One Boise Kid Doesn’t Have To Accept Your Apology
Sitting there on the cold bench at Settlers Park in Meridian, I found myself the 'seasoned mom' on the playground. Surrounded by women who had just joined the sorority of motherhood a minute ago, bits and pieces of their conversation flickered in and out of earshot. I was working and my daughter was hanging with her bestie. Other peoples' kids were running amuck and screaming their heads off, but my skilled 'mom-ear' had pretty much tuned it out.
If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?
I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
Reddit Reacts to Meridian Scentsy Firework Show
On Friday (9/9) Scentsy held their annual Rock-a-thon. it's annual event in which you can sign up to sit down for a 12-hours to raise money for Hidden Paradise. By the looks of it on Reddit some of the Meridian residents forgot or didn't know that it was taking place and had some questions as to what was going on.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
One Boise Citizen’s Response to a Driver In Need Will Make Your Day
Good Samaritans can be hard to find—that is unless you live in Boise, Idaho. Like anything else, our beloved Gem State is hardly perfect. We make mistakes, but we're the first to call-out and distinguish ourselves from the bad potatoes. And when we get it right, we find ourselves thrilled at the opportunity to highlight our best and brightest.
How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever
Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
