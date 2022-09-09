ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats

Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

West Ada School District Steps Up in Big Way for Their Students

Whenever there's a need, it seems that folks in Boise band together and help find a way to fill it: every single time. We may mention that a lot but it's really astonishing to watch. So often these "needs" pop on social media or a heart wrenching story surfaces and the internet responds overnight. As amazing as these stories might be--and as crucial as that help is-- there are every day heroes that are filling needs that never make "center stage" and we want to show some love to an example of just that.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend

The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise

I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Zions Bank Exits Boise Pride; Zion Cannabis Says ‘Hold Our Bong’

It's been a dramatic lead up to what has otherwise been, in recent years, a totally positive anticipation of Boise Pride Festival. While politics and increased polarizing rhetoric have been on the rise for some time now, as a whole, the Boise Pride Festival goes off without a hitch and frankly, minimal drama. We can't say that has been the case this year.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend

Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America’s Most Haunted Houses

Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show

Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

‘Free Day of Dentistry’ Set for Boise This Fall

We don't have to tell you that times are tough these days--after coming out of a two year long pandemic, gas prices at an all time high, and frankly a social and political rhetoric that is exhausting--and EVERYWHERE--people are just looking for a break. Thanks to local businesses here in...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Fire Leaves Several Injured, Pets Deceased

Heartbreaking news has been released out of Southeast Boise from the Boise Fire Department as of late Wednesday evening. If you were driving anywhere around the neighborhood of Southeast Boise on Wednesday evening, you probably noticed the significant emergency response along with multiple road closures. First responders were on the...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These Tweets About Boise Pride Are Crying Laughing Emoji Worthy

In case you haven't heard, some folks weren't happy about Boise Pride. Perhaps they hate having fun, or have some unexplainable hatred of bright colors, but people are mad. Not everyone, thankfully. Thousands of people showed up for the City Of Trees to celebrate our queer friends and family, and it was an amazing event overall. We just wish it could've lasted longer.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

