LTCH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AMPE, SFIX and MDT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
After Investor Flak, German Healthcare Giant Bayer Starts Hunt For New CEO: Report
Bayer AG BAYRY has started a hunt for CEO Werner Baumann's successor, Bloomberg News reported, citing people close to the matter. The new CEO search may portend an early departure for Baumann, whose contract with Bayer isn't set to expire until April 2024. Bayer's chairman Norbert Winkeljohann is looking at...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Amazon Awaits Another Union Election In October Pressing For Better Wages, Safety Measures
Amazon.com Inc AMZN prepared for another showdown with activist workers over the upcoming union election at its upstate New York facility near Albany in October, the Wall Street Journal reports. A group of workers affiliated with the Amazon Labor Union filed for the election in August following a successful union...
Treace Medical Shares Interim Data From Corrective Toe Surgery Trial
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI announced an audio poster presentation of the latest interim analysis from the ALIGN3D clinical study following the Lapiplasty Procedure for surgical treatment of hallux valgus (bunions). The data showed:. Early return to weight bearing in a walking boot at an average of 8.3 days. A...
