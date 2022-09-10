HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: WEEK 3, Sept. 8-9, 2022
THURSDAY
Keller High 50, Odessa High 21
Amarillo High 27, Midland High 8
FRIDAY
Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12
Midland Legacy 56, Abilene High 20
Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26
Abilene Cooper 41, San Angelo Cental 38 (OT)
Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3
Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16
Andrews 26, Greenwood 10
Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21
Big Spring 24, Monahans 20
Compass Academy 14, Iraan 13
Reagan County 16, Crane 6
Wink 56, Alpine 6
Westbrook 59, Rankin 5
Fort Davis 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Balmorhea 97, Lubbock Titans 76
Comments / 0