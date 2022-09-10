ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: WEEK 3, Sept. 8-9, 2022

By OA Sports
Odessa American
 5 days ago

THURSDAY

Keller High 50, Odessa High 21

Amarillo High 27, Midland High 8

FRIDAY

Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12

Midland Legacy 56, Abilene High 20

Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26

Abilene Cooper 41, San Angelo Cental 38 (OT)

Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3

Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16

Andrews 26, Greenwood 10

Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21

Big Spring 24, Monahans 20

Compass Academy 14, Iraan 13

Reagan County 16, Crane 6

Wink 56, Alpine 6

Westbrook 59, Rankin 5

Fort Davis 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Balmorhea 97, Lubbock Titans 76

