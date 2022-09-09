ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Incredibly Unique $1.7 Home in Nampa Will Wow You…

You won’t believe this home in Nampa, and you definitely won’t find another one like it. Not only is it modern and sleek, but it’s incredibly unique. Also, there’s no HOA which is a huge plus haha in my opinion — not to mention awesome features like walk-in freezers underground wine cellars, and beautiful outdoor extended living areas.
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House

Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
HUSTON, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise man uses ancient building technique to create eco-friendly home

It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home. Retired smokejumper and self-taught homebuilder Todd Jinkins is currently building his first rammed earth home. It’s also the fourth home he’s built in the past 22 years.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Local employer taps Zions Bank, Wright Brothers for $21 Million facility

EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Money Metals Exchange, an Eagle-based company with nearly 100 employees, announced it has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers Construction Company for its new $21 million facility. "We are pleased to partner with both Zions Bank and Wright Brothers as our business enters...
EAGLE, ID
foodgressing.com

Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022: Festivals, Art, Wine, Dining

Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Here is a roundup of Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Micron has a blast breaking ground for new Boise fab

In a town where groundbreaking ceremonies seem to have become a sport of one-upmanship between developers, Micron Technology stole the prize for the showiest groundbreaking to date in Treasure Valley. The firm broke the area’s notoriously tough subsurface basalt with a literal blast at its newest building site, leaving plumes of red, white and blue ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gas prices continue steady decline across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices across Idaho have dropped to $4.44 per gallon, 2.7 cents less than last week, according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, in Boise average gas prices are $4.55 per gallon as of yesterday, four cents lower than last week, and 22.9 cents lower than a month ago. However, Boise gas prices are still 67.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million

NOTUS — A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according to an amended complaint filed on Sept. 1 in Canyon County. Beginning in June 2019, Skidmore allegedly began creating double entry transactions to cover up diverting money from the district’s bank accounts for her own gain, eventually diverting a total $1,792,245.62 in 26 instances identified...
NOTUS, ID
KTVB

20th Annual Indian Creek Festival showcases Downtown Caldwell

BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell. The two-day festival is packed full of fun events including a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, local marketplace, live music on...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Highway 55 under construction for repavement

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department begins work this week to repave a six-mile stretch of Highway 55 south of Cascade. The construction will take place between Round Valley Road and Clear Creek in Valley County, in order to repair cracks, potholes and other uneven surfaces, according to an ITD news release. The work is expected to finish late-October.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Equipment violations

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about vehicle modifications, like removing the front license plate or altered mufflers. Click the video player above to learn more about equipment violations.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats

Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
BOISE, ID
