Incredibly Unique $1.7 Home in Nampa Will Wow You…
You won’t believe this home in Nampa, and you definitely won’t find another one like it. Not only is it modern and sleek, but it’s incredibly unique. Also, there’s no HOA which is a huge plus haha in my opinion — not to mention awesome features like walk-in freezers underground wine cellars, and beautiful outdoor extended living areas.
How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House
Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Things to do at the Indian Creek Festival
Sponsored by Destination Caldwell. Check out all of the fun things to do this weekend at the Indian Creek Festival, September 16-17, 2022.
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Post Register
Boise man uses ancient building technique to create eco-friendly home
It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home. Retired smokejumper and self-taught homebuilder Todd Jinkins is currently building his first rammed earth home. It’s also the fourth home he’s built in the past 22 years.
Post Register
Local employer taps Zions Bank, Wright Brothers for $21 Million facility
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Money Metals Exchange, an Eagle-based company with nearly 100 employees, announced it has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers Construction Company for its new $21 million facility. "We are pleased to partner with both Zions Bank and Wright Brothers as our business enters...
spotonidaho.com
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise
2022's brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Continue reading...
foodgressing.com
Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022: Festivals, Art, Wine, Dining
Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Here is a roundup of Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022.
idahobusinessreview.com
Micron has a blast breaking ground for new Boise fab
In a town where groundbreaking ceremonies seem to have become a sport of one-upmanship between developers, Micron Technology stole the prize for the showiest groundbreaking to date in Treasure Valley. The firm broke the area’s notoriously tough subsurface basalt with a literal blast at its newest building site, leaving plumes of red, white and blue ...
Gas prices continue steady decline across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices across Idaho have dropped to $4.44 per gallon, 2.7 cents less than last week, according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, in Boise average gas prices are $4.55 per gallon as of yesterday, four cents lower than last week, and 22.9 cents lower than a month ago. However, Boise gas prices are still 67.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS — A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according to an amended complaint filed on Sept. 1 in Canyon County. Beginning in June 2019, Skidmore allegedly began creating double entry transactions to cover up diverting money from the district’s bank accounts for her own gain, eventually diverting a total $1,792,245.62 in 26 instances identified...
KTVB
20th Annual Indian Creek Festival showcases Downtown Caldwell
BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell. The two-day festival is packed full of fun events including a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, local marketplace, live music on...
Boise City Officials Embrace Pride, Where Is Their Love of America?
The Treasure Valley has survived another edition of Boise Pride Fest. Despite many comments on social media, the organizers pulled off a relatively incident-free significant event. Regardless of whether you are all about the festival or could do without it, there was one big takeaway that can't be ignored. I'll...
Highway 55 under construction for repavement
VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department begins work this week to repave a six-mile stretch of Highway 55 south of Cascade. The construction will take place between Round Valley Road and Clear Creek in Valley County, in order to repair cracks, potholes and other uneven surfaces, according to an ITD news release. The work is expected to finish late-October.
Safe to Say Idaho LOVES Morgan Wallen, “It Didn’t Take Long to…”
I think it’s safe to say Idaho loves Morgan Wallen... and are the feelings mutual?. Right after his first song, “Up Down,” Morgan paused to take in the loud chants and cheers from the crowd, and he said, “Well, it didn’t take long to figure out you guys were gonna be badass tonight — I appreciate that warm welcome.”
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Equipment violations
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about vehicle modifications, like removing the front license plate or altered mufflers. Click the video player above to learn more about equipment violations.
7's HERO: Meridian man starts Treasure Valley nonprofit to start a movement of goodness in our community
MERIDIAN, Idaho — So Good! is a local nonprofit, and it is all about inspiring people to do good things in our community. It was founded by Idaho native and Marine veteran, Parker Harger. "The whole idea behind So Good! was to see the hats or the shirts and...
Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats
Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
KIDO Talk Radio
