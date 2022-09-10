ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aer Lingus cancels flights to and from UK and Europe after IT breakdown

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZX4SU_0hq4dvER00

Irish airline Aer Lingus has apologised to customers after a major technical failure meant it had to cancel flights to and from Dublin Airport involving UK or European destinations after 2pm.

Footage on social media showed thousands of people queueing outside Terminal 2 at the airport after digital systems failed.

The airline said that customers affected by the disruption will be able to change their travel plans free of charge.

Aer Lingus also said it was endeavouring to operate some flights that were originally scheduled to depart before 2pm but added “as we are relying on manual process for these flights, there remains a risk of cancellation”.

An initial statement said: “Due to a major incident with a network provider, our cloud-based systems enabling check-in, boarding and our website are currently unavailable.

“A UK network provider servicing the cloud-based system has experienced a major break in connectivity impacting both primary and secondary connectivity.

“At this time the provider has not been able to give Aer Lingus an estimate of the time when the break in connectivity will be restored.

“Unfortunately, this is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQ6ev_0hq4dvER00

“Consequently, all flights originally scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport for European and United Kingdom destinations from 2pm onwards today have had to be cancelled.”

The airline later added that flights scheduled to depart to Dublin Airport from Europe from 2pm onwards today have also had to be cancelled, with the exception of flights from Portugal and Spain, which it said it planned to operate, albeit with delays.

It said flights originally scheduled to depart to Dublin from the United Kingdom from 2pm onwards were cancelled and flights to and from the Aer Lingus bases in Cork, Shannon and Belfast are planned to operate, albeit with delays and risk of short-notice cancellations.

It added that Aer Lingus regional flights (operated by Emerald Airlines) are currently planned to operate today, albeit with delays and risk of short-notice cancellations.

The airline said it was unable to communicate directly with customers but asked them not to travel to Dublin airport.

We sincerely apologise to all customers impacted by today’s disruption and cancellations

Aer Lingus

The airline said: “We sincerely apologise to all customers impacted by today’s disruption and cancellations.

“Any customer impacted by today’s disruptions will be able to change their travel plans, free of charge either through our call centre or social media channels.

“We will advise customers when IT systems are restored and this change option is fully available to our customers.

“As soon as systems are restored our teams will work to re-accommodate those impacted as efficiently as possible, and share information regarding customers’ rights and the airlines’ obligations.

“We are working intensively with our system partners and their network partners to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible.”

In a tweet, Dublin Airport said impacted passengers should contact the airline directly about next steps.

The airport also said that no other airlines are affected.

Customers reported long queues at the airport on Saturday as Aer Lingus check in for earlier flights was being handled manually.

Lisa Webb from Which? said: “Aer Lingus’ sudden cancellations of flights to and from the UK and Europe will cause thousands of passengers distress and anxiety when it comes to their travel plans.

“In events such as these, airlines should be offering the option of a refund or to reroute passengers on any reasonable route as quickly as possible, using other airlines where necessary.

“Aer Lingus must also give clear information to affected customers about their entitlement to compensation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Passenger kicked off plane for lighting cigarette

A video has gone viral after showing Australian police escorting a passenger off a flight for lighting a cigarette on the plane.Sinead Merrett posted the clip to video platform TikTok, saying “This guys thinks a delayed flight means he can light a dart on the plane. No bali vacay for you now.”When commenters seemed confused, she clarified: “Lighting a dart is Aussie slang for lighting a cigarette.”The Jetstar plane, bound for Bali, was delayed on the runway at Melbourne’s airport for over four hours, according to passengers.Fellow customers on the Jetstar flight JQ1035 were unimpressed when the man’s decision...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aer Lingus#Cork Airport#Shannon Airport#Uk#Business Industry#Linus Business#Irish#European#Terminal 2#Dublin Ai
The Independent

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s travels around the globe

The late Queen Elizabeth II made almost 300 trips overseas during her 70 years on the throne.The Independent has gone through the archives to find some of the most memorable pictures taken during her decades of travel.The jet-setting monarch almost covered the entire globe – except about 60 countries – before she stopped making state visits in 2015.The Queen met, dined, and danced with other heads of state during her trips to scores of far-flung locations.Last Thursday (8 September), the long-reigning monarch died at the age of 96 at Balmoral, seven years after making her last international trip.Her husband Prince...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Thousands tune into BBC livestream of Queen lying in state

The number of viewers tuned into the livestream of the Queen lying in state topped 20,000 on a number of occasions within its first hour online.The service began broadcasting globally via the BBC News website at 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall opened to the public.Mourners could be seen tearful as they filed solemnly past the coffin and paid their respects.The number of people viewing the dedicated stream quickly rose to about 20,000 and remained there for much of the first hour of broadcast.The service is also available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning

Transport for London (TfL) has been urged to reverse its decision to suspend busking on the London Underground during the period of national mourning for the Queen.TfL has shut its nearly 40 pitches, which span 25 stations in the capital, until the end of Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.In an open letter to the local government body, the Musicians’ Union (MU) called for the pitches to be reopened immediately, citing the financial impact on licensed performers, who it said were able to reach up to 3.5 million Tube passengers every day.We would encourage TfL to reverse...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Inflation and recession fears drag London markets lower

London’s markets slumped again as traders continue to fret about a global recession and a concerning inflation outlook.UK CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation slowed slightly last month, according to official data, but it remains uncomfortably high for traders still expecting significant increases in interest rates.US markets moved higher upon the opening bell but failed to arrest the downturn elsewhere.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 108.56 points, or 1.47%, at 7,277.3.“US markets might have managed a little rebound, but European markets haven’t even managed that,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.“Even a bounce in oil hasn’t done much...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple sells out in stores following her death

Dubonet, a wine-based aperitif in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, is selling out fast as fans are using the beverage to pay tribute to the late monarch.The blends of wine, sold at different stores in the UK and Australia, is known as one of two major parts of the Queen’s go-to cocktail. The second part of it is gin.Over the weekend, sales for Dubonnet at Australia’s larger retailer went up by 465 per cent when compared to a typical seven-day week, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.During an interview with the publication, Tim Caroll, the director of buying...
DRINKS
The Independent

Thousands paying last respects to Queen as Westminster Hall opens to public

Thousands of people are paying their last respects to the Queen after Westminster Hall was officially opened to the public.A queue of people almost three miles long started moving gradually forward on Wednesday as well-wishers saw the monarch lying in state from 5pm.The line has the capacity to stretch for 10 miles, but there is no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the coffin.Nevertheless, people turned out in droves for the opportunity to say a personal farewell ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is running a live...
U.K.
The Independent

People of Britain begin their final farewell to their Queen

The people of Britain have begun their final farewell to their longest-serving monarch, after the coffin bearing the body Queen Elizabeth II completed the final stage of its journey ahead of her state funeral.A flood of members of the public began filing past the oak coffin to pay their respects as it stood in the medieval splendour of parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until Monday.As many as 350,000 more are expected to try to join the line snaking toward the palace over the next four days, with warnings of queues stretching 10 miles...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth devotee queues to see late monarch’s coffin seven times in Edinburgh

A devoted supporter of Queen Elizabeth II told BBC News that she queued to see Her late Majesty’s coffin seven times on Tuesday, 13 September.The Queen was lying in rest inside St Giles’ Cathedral at the time following a service on Monday, with the public then permitted to enter and pay their respects.Speaking with a reporter outside the 14th-century cathedral, the woman, also called Elizabeth, showed off her visitor’s wristband. Queen Elizabeth was ceremonially removed from the cathedral and was transported to London.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Full list of bank holiday closures from supermarkets to pubs

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Britain has entered a period of national mourning and there has been an outpouring of grief as the country remembers its longest-reigning monarch.The day of the Queen’s funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by King Charles III, meaning many schools, supermarkets and other organisations will be closing their doors on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect.Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Tesco have all confirmed that most of their stores will close on the day, while many other establishments will also do the same.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation

The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rich countries set to fail in providing $100bn climate finance in 2022 again, report says

Rich countries such as the US and UK will fall short of their pledged climate finance commitment to poorer states once again this year, according to new research.They have continued to fail on their annual $100bn (£864bn) commitment that was pledged to poor countries to deal with worsening impacts of the climate crisis.Analysis by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance published on Relief Web earlier this week showed “stark discrepancies between climate finance pledges by higher-income countries and what is being delivered”.The countries had promised annual financial assistance to poor countries in 2009’s Cop15 summit in Copenhagen to mitigate or...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

WHO raises concerns over health workforce challenges across Europe

There is a “workforce crisis” across European health systems, experts have warned.The European branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that tackling workforce issues was “absolutely critical” and problems within the sector are a “ticking time bomb”.It comes as the WHO launched a report examining workforce issues across its European region – which includes European and some central Asian countries – which found health worker availability varies five-fold between countries.The report details European averages, and each country is able to examine its own position compared with other countries.Don’t miss the launch of our regional report which identifies effective policy...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy