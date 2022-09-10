ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Over a Dozen Mini Adventures in and Around Boise

Boise is a well loved city for many great reasons. One big one is it's proximity to nature and adventure. It doesn't matter if you were born here, moved here or are visiting the area. There are fun things to do to enjoy the beautiful area all around. Most only taking a half or full day to feel worlds away from the urban bustle of downtown or the stress in your life.
Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America

After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling. Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.
Incredibly Unique $1.7 Home in Nampa Will Wow You…

You won’t believe this home in Nampa, and you definitely won’t find another one like it. Not only is it modern and sleek, but it’s incredibly unique. Also, there’s no HOA which is a huge plus haha in my opinion — not to mention awesome features like walk-in freezers underground wine cellars, and beautiful outdoor extended living areas.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade

The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out’s Secret Menu Before They Open in Boise

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the biggest culinary news to hit Boise in a long time!. On September 12, the City of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to In-N-Out Burger’s conditional use permit to turn the site former Pier 1 by Boise Towne Square Mall into what could be the chain’s first restaurant in Idaho.
Boise Nightclub Responds to Hate Mail With Love

Boise Pride Festival took place this past weekend with many gatherings to celebrate love and acceptance. The festival wasn’t met without controversy, however, with some businesses decided to withdraw from the celebration with other businesses stepping in to fill those spots left vacant following the dispute over the event “Drag Kids.”
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise

2022’s brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Two beloved Boise businesses have moved out of the Eastgate Shopping Center this year. The news that surprised the neighborhood the most stemmed from a Facebook post from Eastside Tavern. The popular dive bar was told that the shopping center was “re-branding” and that its lease would not be renewed. The old location closed at the end of April, but the decision didn’t keep the Eastside Tavern down.
How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House

Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
HUSTON, ID
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

