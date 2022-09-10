Read full article on original website
Related
Over a Dozen Mini Adventures in and Around Boise
Boise is a well loved city for many great reasons. One big one is it's proximity to nature and adventure. It doesn't matter if you were born here, moved here or are visiting the area. There are fun things to do to enjoy the beautiful area all around. Most only taking a half or full day to feel worlds away from the urban bustle of downtown or the stress in your life.
It’s BACK… Boise’s Popular Hyde Park Street Fair THIS Weekend
In just a couple of days one of the Boise area's favorite events is back after taking a two year hiatus. According to the facebook event posting, "Hyde Park Street Fair's 41st event in beautiful Camel's Back Park will be held September 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2022, in Boise's historic North End neighborhood."
Boise’s Top 5 Places for a Delicious Brunch, According to Tripadvisor
There are plenty of amazing places in the Boise area to experience an incredible brunch. In fact, we recently covered the #1 Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise, but we promise there are a lot more options out there!. So, how about a list of the Top 5?. Keep scrolling for...
Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America
After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Things to do at the Indian Creek Festival
Sponsored by Destination Caldwell. Check out all of the fun things to do this weekend at the Indian Creek Festival, September 16-17, 2022.
Post Register
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling. Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.
Boise man uses ancient building technique to create eco-friendly home
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home. Retired smokejumper...
Boise City Officials Embrace Pride, Where Is Their Love of America?
The Treasure Valley has survived another edition of Boise Pride Fest. Despite many comments on social media, the organizers pulled off a relatively incident-free significant event. Regardless of whether you are all about the festival or could do without it, there was one big takeaway that can't be ignored. I'll...
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Incredibly Unique $1.7 Home in Nampa Will Wow You…
You won’t believe this home in Nampa, and you definitely won’t find another one like it. Not only is it modern and sleek, but it’s incredibly unique. Also, there’s no HOA which is a huge plus haha in my opinion — not to mention awesome features like walk-in freezers underground wine cellars, and beautiful outdoor extended living areas.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade
The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out’s Secret Menu Before They Open in Boise
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the biggest culinary news to hit Boise in a long time!. On September 12, the City of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to In-N-Out Burger’s conditional use permit to turn the site former Pier 1 by Boise Towne Square Mall into what could be the chain’s first restaurant in Idaho.
58 Years Ago, One of the Most Iconic Bands Performed in Boise
If there's one thing the residents of Boise love about their city, it's the fact that it's near and dear to their hearts. Once upon a time, Boise wasn't as large as it was but that didn't stop it from attracting the attention of some of the biggest names in entertainment.
Boise Nightclub Responds to Hate Mail With Love
Boise Pride Festival took place this past weekend with many gatherings to celebrate love and acceptance. The festival wasn’t met without controversy, however, with some businesses decided to withdraw from the celebration with other businesses stepping in to fill those spots left vacant following the dispute over the event “Drag Kids.”
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise
2022’s brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Two beloved Boise businesses have moved out of the Eastgate Shopping Center this year. The news that surprised the neighborhood the most stemmed from a Facebook post from Eastside Tavern. The popular dive bar was told that the shopping center was “re-branding” and that its lease would not be renewed. The old location closed at the end of April, but the decision didn’t keep the Eastside Tavern down.
How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House
Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0