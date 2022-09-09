Southwest Virginia Community College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program. The results, released today in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 212 colleges and universities. In all, 68 of those institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Southwest Virginia Community College included among small sized colleges with 500 to 2,999 students.

CEDAR BLUFF, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO