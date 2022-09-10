Morrisons has said it has not turned the beeps off on its checkouts as part of a tribute to the late Queen. It has, however, confirmed that the sound has been turned down. The supermarket giant has also said it has switched off music and tannoy announcements in its stores, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. There had been reports in the media and on social media that Morrisons had turned beeps off.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO