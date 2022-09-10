ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it

A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Salon

A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's to close every branch in country for Queen's funeral

McDonald's will close every branch across the country to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II . On Twitter, McDonald's said: "All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." On...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed

Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
Family Proof

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken is made with chicken breasts cooked slowly in a mixture of ranch and cheese! It is creamy, flavorful, and so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and between 4 and 8 hours to slow cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Morrisons makes checkouts beep more quietly in tribute to The Queen

Morrisons has said it has not turned the beeps off on its checkouts as part of a tribute to the late Queen. It has, however, confirmed that the sound has been turned down. The supermarket giant has also said it has switched off music and tannoy announcements in its stores, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. There had been reports in the media and on social media that Morrisons had turned beeps off.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi confirms its plans for day of Queen's funeral

Aldi has confirmed that it will close its stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. The monarch's state funeral will take place next Monday, September 19. This afternoon, Aldi was the latest supermarket to confirm its plans for the day. It said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi...
People

Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows 'Make You Sleep Like a Baby,' and They're 50% Off

“These are by far the most comfortable pillows I ever used” Heading to bed is always a process — whether you have to snuggle under your bed sheets just so or spend a few minutes nursing a mug of hot tea. The same goes for finding the right pillow for you since the wrong kind can lead to serious discomfort.  So take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snag the Hoomqing Bed Pillows, which are currently a whopping 50 percent off — bringing the price down to...
Bassey BY

Turmeric pork dinner

BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
12tomatoes.com

Baby Ruth Cookies

Of all the cookies that one can make there are a few that really stand out. You might not already be acquainted with Baby Ruth cookies, but once you make them you won’t be able to stop thinking about them!. You see these cookies are soft, buttery, peanut-y, and...
thespruce.com

How to Make Fake Plants Look Real

While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
buckinghamshirelive.com

EU set to save Christmas supply of pigs in blankets and gammon

The slogan ‘Great British Pork’ was dreamt up a few years ago, but Christmas dinner plates may be laden with EU-sourced pigs in blankets this year due to a shortage of porcines in the country. Locally-reared gammon may also be in short supply, with shoppers forces to buy...
