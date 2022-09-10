Read full article on original website
Disney shares first look at 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey singing, 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'
Disney released the first trailer Friday for "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, and shared a first look at "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa."
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’
Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
IGN
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Premiering First Teaser for 'Indiana Jones' '5' : 'I'm Very Proud'
Harrison Ford became overwhelmed with emotions after debuting Indiana Jones 5 first teaser trailer to adoring fans at the D23 Expo. After premiering the preview for the upcoming film on Saturday, the Hollywood superstar delivered a moving speech during his surprise appearance at the Anaheim, California event. As he appeared...
Polygon
The first trailer for the new Little Mermaid shows off Halle Bailey’s Ariel
This first glimpse of Halle Bailey as the live action version of beloved mermaid Ariel premiered at D23 today. The brief trailer shows off some of the underwater realm Ariel hails from — but more importantly, shows off Bailey’s singing chops as she croons the ever-iconic “Part of Your World.”
Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
TVLine Items: Elton John Farewell Livestream, Moon Girl Trailer and More
Saturday’s alright for fighting, but Sunday’s good for a concert livestream in the comfort of your own home. Disney+ will livestream Elton John‘s Sunday, Nov. 20, performance of his final tour, the streaming service announced Saturday as part of its D23 Expo celebration. Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will mark nearly five decades from the performance that made John a household name.
Indiana Jones 5 trailer premieres behind closed doors at D23
Lucasfilm has unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5 at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA. The trailer features multiple high-speed chases, on planes, trains, and horseback. "Goosebumps for the Indiana Jones trailer," says our reporter at D23. "Supporting cast look spot on." At one point, Indy's seen riding a horse through a tunnel, and he punches someone – with that iconic sound effect being heard.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
EW.com
Mr. Harrigan's Phone trailer reveals the call is coming from inside the coffin
Stephen King has enjoyed a pretty good strike rate when it comes to movie adaptations of his novellas. 1986's Stand By Me, 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, and 2007's The Mist were all based on one of his long short stories (or one of his short long ones, depending on your point of view).
ComicBook
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Netflix's New Stephen King Adaptation Arrives
Ahead of the film's premiere this Halloween season, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Mr. Harrigan's Phone, the latest Stephen King adaptation from the streamer. John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the new movie, based on King's novella from the If It Bleeds collection, which stars Jaeden Martell of IT fame alongside Invasion of the Body Snatchers' star Donald Sutherland. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th, arriving along with a slew of other programming designed for subscribers to dig into for spooky season. Check it out in the player below!
Digital Trends
Netflix unveils the trailer for The School of Good and Evil
The year may be starting to wind down, but Netflix still has some big-budget original films to keep subscribers glued to their screens. And if this one gives you the Harry Potter vibes, it’s probably not a coincidence. The School of Good and Evil was briefly glimpsed earlier this year when Netflix previewed its upcoming film slate. Now, the streaming service has debuted the first trailer for the movie, which finds destiny turned upside down for two seemingly ordinary girls.
Collider
'Bring It On: Cheer or Die' Trailer Reveals a Squad Getting Killed by a Devilish Mascot [Exclusive]
For six movies, everything went well for the cheerleading squads that populated the comedy franchise Bring It On. This year, however, we were surprised to discover that the seventh installment, titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die, will feature a change in pace that no one saw coming: A slasher horror-movie setting. Last month, we were treated to the first-look images that showcase the darker tone that the franchise will take on, and today SYFY shared with Collider the first teaser trailer for the movie. We can also reveal when you are going to see this unexpected change in tone. The new film from director Karen Lam is set to premiere on October 8.
ComicBook
Chucky Season 2 Gets First Trailer and Poster
The Chucky Season 2 trailer is now out, and you can watch it above! The trailer for the sophomore season of SYFY's TV sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies shows just how things are shaking out after that big Season 1 finale. The surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment. Meanwhile, Chucky, Tiffany, and the Tiffany Doll are all hatching new murderous schemes to get the kids – and one another.
‘School for Good and Evil’ Trailer Teases Best Friends Battling It Out as Heroes and Villains in Paul Feig-Directed Fantasy Film
The new trailer for Netflix’s YA adaptation The School for Good and Evil sees best friends training to be future fairy tale heroes and villains in a magic-infused world. But their intended fortunes are reversed when Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) is mistakenly dropped into the School for Evil, and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) wrongly lands in the School for Good. “If Sophie becomes evil, none of us survive,” Laurence Fishburne’s character says at one point as their world’s balance of good and evil is thrown off-kilter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFive Emmy Narratives to Expect in 2023: A 'Better Call Saul' Farewell, Limited Race...
CNET
Get a First Look at Jude Law in New Star Wars Show 'Skeleton Crew'
The younglings sometimes get forgotten in the Star Wars universe. Now, they're taking center stage. Get ready for Disney's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney Plus coming-of-age story about younglings lost in a galaxy far, far away. On Saturday at at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, fans got a brief...
Margot Robbie wants to fight a snake in a wild first Babylon trailer
The first trailer for Babylon, the next movie from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, has been released – and Margot Robbie wants to fight a rattlesnake in it. Hey, what more do you want to hear?. Set during the 1920s, during a transitional era in Hollywood that saw silent films...
