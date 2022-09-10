For six movies, everything went well for the cheerleading squads that populated the comedy franchise Bring It On. This year, however, we were surprised to discover that the seventh installment, titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die, will feature a change in pace that no one saw coming: A slasher horror-movie setting. Last month, we were treated to the first-look images that showcase the darker tone that the franchise will take on, and today SYFY shared with Collider the first teaser trailer for the movie. We can also reveal when you are going to see this unexpected change in tone. The new film from director Karen Lam is set to premiere on October 8.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO