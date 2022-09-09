Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season: GAME OF THE WEEK Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008. Even after Donovan Smith replaced injured Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback, the Red Raiders lead the nation in passing at 441.5 yards per game. The ACC Wolfpack (2-0) have a defense filled with returning starters that has allowed only 11.5 points and 266.5 total yards per game.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 30 MINUTES AGO