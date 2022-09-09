Read full article on original website
The Morphing Bears and Packers Rivalry
It's a young Bears team with less exposure to the Green Bay rivalry, but a few players do understand how fans feel about it.
Texas Tech and new coach McGuire among 7 Big 12 teams at 2-0
Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season: GAME OF THE WEEK Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008. Even after Donovan Smith replaced injured Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback, the Red Raiders lead the nation in passing at 441.5 yards per game. The ACC Wolfpack (2-0) have a defense filled with returning starters that has allowed only 11.5 points and 266.5 total yards per game.
