WIBW
Manhattan welcomes familiar face as Recreation Superintendent
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has welcomed a familiar face as its new Recreation Superintendent, Chris Curtis, who returned to work in August. The City of Manhattan says Parks and Recreation Director Chris Curtis is hard at work hiring new coordinators and supervisors as the workforce rebuilds during fall programming.
Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
Geary County Schools employees recognized for milestone years of service
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 honored staff members who had reached milestone years of service last school year at its 2022 General Session Friday. All honorees were listed in the event program and those with 10 or more years were announced by USD 475 Associate Superintendent Deb Gustafson, Ed.D. Certificates will also be awarded.
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Jerome Tang Leads Way in Re-Branding Wabash Cannonball with K-S-U
A week after Kansas State threatened to stop playing the Wabash Cannonball, which has been apart of the school’s history since 1968, K-State students chanted “K-S-U” during the song. Previously during the Wabash Cannonball, students chanted “F KU” loud and clear, but that became no more after...
ksal.com
Late Nights and Big Fights
At approximately 2:30am on September 13th officers were called to a possible battery situation in the 1400 block of Derby. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that a group of individuals who work together went out to a local bar for drinks. After some time they went to Dante Peet’s home for an after party in the 1400 block of Derby.
Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's Conference Opener Against Kansas State
The kickoff time for Brent Venables' Big 12 head coaching debut was announced on Monday morning.
WIBW
Family with generational ties to K-State named Family of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One family with generational ties to Kansas State University dating back to 1946 has been chosen as the 2022 Family of the Year. Kansas State University says the Virgil Lair family has been chosen as its Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State-Tulane football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
WIBW
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Suspect sought after coworkers battered at home in Salina
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
Jaded Thunder may bring military noise to Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern. More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as […]
Kansas Red Cross volunteers deployed for wildfire relief in California
KANSAS (KSNT) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers and traveling to northern California in response to wildfires. Two Kansans, Shelley Houser of Wamego and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, are on their way to help operations that are underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. They will help with […]
Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
WIBW
Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
WIBW
Nearly $2K taken from Manhattan resident’s bank account after identity theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2,000 was taken from one Manhattan resident’s bank account after what is believed to be a case of identity theft. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. with reports of identity theft.
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
WIBW
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
City staff and City Commission discuss issue of panhandlers
After requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, city staff and the Abilene City Commission discussed the presence of panhandlers around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street. Ron Marsh, city manager, said to start the discussion that city staff is looking for direction on how they should move forward...
