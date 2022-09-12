ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: Once he was the late Queen’s ‘favourite’ – but what does the future hold now for Prince Andrew?

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXwJD_0hq48Ifi00

What to do with the King’s brother? The future of Prince Andrew isn’t the most pressing concern of the nation – or even the royal family – but for as long as the nation’s constitution and identity is tied up with the Windsor family, Andrew will present a conundrum, as well as a permanent, ineradicable embarrassment.

The late Queen was often said to be especially fond of Andrew and keen to see him rehabilitated even in his darkest hours. She was said to have paid his legal bills in the Virginia Giuffre case . She sometimes chose to make those little public gestures of loyalty to him, so we would see him looking after her at Prince Philip’s memorial service or travelling next to her in a car.

Such was her prestige that these misjudgements passed without much criticism. He was, after all, her son, not just some random celeb. However, whatever protection and support his mother provided to the Duke of York is now gone.

Prince Andrew faces an even lonelier future now his brother is King. In recent years, Charles and his close team – including Prince William – made no secret of the fact that they wanted The Firm slimmed down. There would be no official role, sovereign grant funds or even royal money for the Duke’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Whatever their merits, they would not be high-profile “working royals”. Even before his fall from grace, Andrew too was looking towards a more peripheral status. Now, with the practical loss of his “HRH” and his various charitable and military patronages, he looks set to be rather brutally ostracised.

As well as losing his mum, Andrew has lost his greatest ally in the royal court. It has to be said, though, that it was the Queen, always putting the institution first, who made him “step back” from almost all of his public roles in 2019 .

The difference between his brother, the King, and his mother, the late Queen, was that she clung to the hope that a suitable legal outcome and the passage of time might gradually allow Andrew to be rehabilitated. He himself, as so often the victim of delusion, voiced the idea in his interview with Emily Maitlis , that he might do charity work with the victims of sexual exploitation. He wasn’t being ironic.

So he’s disgraced, and no path to restoring his reputation has been discovered. He was, once, extremely popular – when he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 he was something of a dishy idol. No longer. There is no way back.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

That’s because he can’t admit any offences, in the spirit and the terms of the legal settlement, and thus any talk of repentance is impossible. In a way, he is trapped by the outcome of the Giuffre case. In an ideal world he’d not be seen in public at all, at least in any official capacity.

But even though most of his roles, titles and grandiose uniforms are gone, he is still the King’s brother, the future King’s uncle and the late Queen’s second son. In other words, he is still a member of The Family, even if no longer The Firm.

So he will probably make a low-key appearance at the Queen’s funeral, he might well appear as a sentry at the lying in state, as is traditional, and, possibly, at his brother’s coronation. That, though, will pretty much be it for the prince. Obscurity beckons – and more time with his family (including his ex-wife) and playing golf.

Like the Duke of Windsor before him, Mark Phillips, Sarah Ferguson – and, arguably, Prince Harry and Meghan now – the royal family can be ruthless about marginalising those it finds inconvenient. Only Princess Diana, with her superstar charisma, didn’t “go quietly”, as she put it, and couldn’t be made to. She was the exception, though.

In the coming years, Andrew will be an increasingly shadowy, ghostly figure, glimpsed only at funerals, at which point younger members of the population will ask who he is. King Charles has a tough enough job as it is living up to his mother’s reign. He doesn’t want distractions. But we should always remember that it is Andrew, and no one else, who’s responsible for his downfall.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Maitlis
Person
Mark Phillips
Person
Prince William
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Funerals#Uk
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

David Beckham hailed as ‘good guy’ as he cries over Queen’s coffin he waited 12 hours to see

A solemn-looking David Beckham has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, after he waited nearly 12 hours to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state.The 47-year-old soccer star was first spotted by mourners in line on Friday (16 September) morning as he neared Westminster Hall. Beckham was seen wearing a black flat cap, a suit, and a black tie for the occasion.His presence came as MPs and other celebrities, including This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came under fire for “jumping the queue” when they paid their respects via a press gallery for a separate viewing.While...
WORLD
The Independent

‘I don’t have to justify myself to you’: Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer in heated exchange over Meghan Markle

Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer Angela Levin had a heated discussion over Meghan Markle during an interview on TalkTV on Monday (12 September).Levin, who has written biographies for Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, was being interviewed on Feltz’s TalkTV show when the debate took place.In a discussion about the reunion of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) Levin said that she didn’t think “Meghan was fit to be in the royal family because she hates it”.Feltz questioned Levin over the comments and her historic criticism...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Consort Camilla praised for her handling of slip and dedication to duties amid reports of broken toe

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been praised for her dedication to her royal duties, while reportedly suffering a broken toe, after she was seen stumbling slightly while visiting Wales alongside her husband King Charles III.On Friday, the Queen Consort and the King visited the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales, as they continued their tour of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During the visit, the couple attended a service of prayer and reflection honouring the late monarch. Following the service, the King and the Queen Consort were filmed exiting the cathedral, at which point Camilla was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall.The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday evening.The new sovereign, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at the coffin – four days after they participated in a vigil in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Other members of the royal family, including the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex, along with some of the Queen’s...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy