ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

“Up to him” – Dominique Johnson will largely decide if he plays vs South Carolina

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSRVy_0hq3zgRz00

With the way Rocket Sanders played last year and in Week 1 Saturday against Cincinnati, it’s easy to forget Arkansas is actually missing its returning starter at running back.

Maybe not for much longer, though .

Dominique Johnson, who started the second half of the season last year and was one of four Arkansas players to break the 500-yard mark rushing, could return in Week 2 for the Razorbacks’ SEC opener against South Carolina.

“I think he certainly has improved over the last week and a half,” coach Sam Pittman said.

Pittman brought Johnson along slowly during fall camp and the start of the season, keeping the running back in a green no-contact jersey for a bulk of practices. Last week, ahead of the Cincy game, the staff put him through some paces with reps, but knew, more or less, he wasn’t going to play.

That hasn’t been the case this week. Coaches have let him get back into the mix with his teammates during practice. They removed the green jersey on Tuesday.

Johnson’s return might not remove Sanders from the starting role, though. Sanders, a sophomore, ran for his second career 100-yard game against the Bearcats.

But Sanders, Johnson, AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion in the backfield, plus KJ Jefferson at quarterback? Arkansas could have the deepest collection of runners in college football.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get foundering Texas A&M in primetime for Southwest Classic

Enough with the afternoon and morning kickoffs. The nation wants to watch. Arkansas will get its chance to show its stuff to an audience across the country in primetime in Week 4 when the Razorbacks travel to Arlington, Texas, to play Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN. The Hogs are ranked No. 10 in FBS in the Associated Press poll heading into Week 3’s game against Missouri State. Texas A&M fell 18 spots to No. 24 after the Aggies lost to Appalachian State on Saturday. Arkansas snapped a nine-game skid against its old Southwest Conference rivals last year in a 20-10 win. Two days later, the Hogs were the No. 8 team in the country upon a 4-0 start. Things could similar this year. Missouri State won’t exactly be a pushover, though. Bobby Petrino’s team is the No. 6 team in FCS. The energy surrounding the game is likely to be high, too, considering its Petrino’s first trip back to Fayetteville since the motorcycle incident. Still, the A&M kickoff announcement is proof the college football world is taking the Hogs seriously.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday’s game vs Missouri State

Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Steve Sarkisian said to the media ahead of UTSA

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Longhorns’ matchup with UTSA this weekend. After getting banged up at the quarterback position against Alabama, Sarkisian stated Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card and Charles Wright got “healthier and better” this week at practice. He did not name a starter to protect his game plan for Saturday’s matchup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Football scout Bill Carroll thinks Fresno State will reveal a lot about 2022 Trojans

The Trojans were 4–8 under Clay Helton and endured a level of roster turnover greater than any other program in college football. With new coach Lincoln Riley, a prolific quarterback in Caleb Williams, three first-team All-Americans, a game-breaker at receiver, and a manageable schedule, USC should be poised for a Hollywood beginning and end in 2022.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis says this player will have a ‘unbelievable’ season

The UNC basketball program will return all but one starter from last year’s team that reached the Final Four and eventually lost to Kansas in the title game. The only starter not returning is former Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek. But UNC went right back to the portal to land his replacement, Pete Nanceout of Northwestern. Nance is expected to fill that role for Manek and be a starter at the four spot in UNC’s offense. While we haven’t seen Nance play in a UNC uniform just yet but his head coach Hubert Davis likes what he’s seen in Summer workouts and his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
Person
Sam Pittman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Razorbacks#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where KJ Jefferson checks in in the national quarterback rankings

Quarterback is, undoubtedly, the most important position in football. Perhaps in all organized team sports. Among the teams in Football Bowl Subdivision, the most elite ones have elite quarterbacks. Think about it. When is the last time a team short on truly big-time quarterback play had a legitimate shot at a national championship? That’s the case again this year. The best quarterbacks play on the best teams. Or, rather, it’s more accurate to say the teams have the best quarterbacks. Among those is Arkansas and signal-caller KJ Jefferson, whose sophomore season broke him out, but his junior season, so far, has made him...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy