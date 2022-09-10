ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England and South Africa will pay tribute to the Queen before their third Test at the Oval today with a minute's silence and the national anthem... with rugby union, rugby league and golf also set to pay their respects

Tributes will be paid to Her Majesty The Queen at the sporting events going ahead on Saturday after football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect.

Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

Players and coaches will wear black armbands during the deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, where there will be a minute's silence followed by the national anthem ahead of the match.

Similar scenes are expected at Premiership Rugby fixtures, Super League games and the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament at Wentworth.

The official mourning guidance, published by the Government on Friday morning, stated there was no obligation on sports organisations to cancel or reschedule events.

Yet the UK's football authorities opted to postpone all domestic fixtures planned for this weekend.

Matches in the Premier League, English Football League and the Women's Super League have been called off, along with all games at all levels in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ml6oX_0hq3kFHL00
 Tributes will be paid to Her Majesty The Queen at the sporting events going ahead on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KspGz_0hq3kFHL00
Players and coaches will wear black armbands during third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval, where there will be a minute's silence followed by the national anthem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0octrt_0hq3kFHL00
Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had passed away at Balmoral on Thursday

In addition, the women's middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields, scheduled for the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, was called off by the British Boxing Board of Control.

However, many other sporting occasions will go ahead, offering spectators and participants opportunities to pay their respects at venues.

Cricket at international, domestic and recreational level will resume from Saturday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed.

The third Test between England and South Africa will finally get under way after the opening day was washed out before day two was cancelled following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

'Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem,' the ECB said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVfMH_0hq3kFHL00
The Premier League and EFL decided to postpone all games over the weekend out of respect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tp8qH_0hq3kFHL00

'All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to the Queen.'

Premiership Rugby fixtures scheduled for Friday were postponed but will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's match between Bristol and Bath has been moved to Saturday at 5.30pm, while Sale versus Northampton will now kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

Rugby league matches at all levels will take place as planned this weekend, as will Sunday's Great North Run.

The race's founder, Brendan Foster, told PA: 'We're aiming to have tens of thousands of people coming together, but the mood will be very different.

'They will be coming together to pay tribute to our great Queen, which is absolutely right.'

The first day's play at the PGA Championship golf was cut short on Thursday following news of the Queen's death but organisers confirmed the tournament would resume on Saturday as a 54-hole event.

WHICH SPORTING EVENTS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF THE QUEEN?

Football

The Premier League have announced that all of this weekend's matches have been postponed to honour Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The FA confirmed all football across the country would also be called off, including the EFL and opening games of the new WSL season, as well as matches in the Barclay's Women's Championship, Women's FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

The National League has also cancelled their programme of fixtures for Saturday and Sunday across steps one to six and grassroots football matches in England have also been postponed to mark the death of the Queen.

The Government earlier advised that no sporting events should go ahead this weekend - or on the day of the Queen's funeral - but left the final decision up to the individual organisations.

The Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women's Premier League and Highland & Lowland Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect.

FA Wales have announced that games from the 9th to the 12th of September have been postponed.

Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night's matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.

The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night's Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday's fixtures yet to be made.

The Irish FA has announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

All of the Premier League 2 fixtures have been cancelled, as well as the Championship match between Burnley and Norwich.

Tonight’s League Two fixture between Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County has also been postponed.

Cricket

Friday's play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday that all cricket would resume on Saturday - including England's Test against South Africa and England Women's T20 match against India.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women's summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Bristol Bears against Bath Rugby has been postponed from Friday evening to a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, following the decision of the Premiership board. The rest of the Saturday Premiership Rugby matches will go ahead.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday's Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.

Further announcements about the weekend's fixtures at all levels were set to be made 'as soon as possible', the governing body said.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

However, organisers later revealed they are planning to restart at Wentworth this weekend, awaiting guidance from Buckingham Palace.

Formula 1

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute's silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Boxing

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) stated that all fights on Friday would not go ahead as planned.

The undisputed middleweight showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall at the 02 Arena has been postponed until October 15.

Tennis

The US Open held a brief tribute to the Queen during the women's semi-finals on Thursday night in New York. With Brits Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on either side of the net for the men's double's final on Friday, the pair are expected to wear black armbands to mark the Queen's passing.

Horse racing

Horse racing was a much loved passion of the Queen. Events were cancelled for Friday and Saturday, while evening cards at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday were abandoned after the news of her death was confirmed around 6.30pm.

On Sunday, racing returns, led with the St Leger in a revised nine-race programme at Doncaster racecourse.

Sunday's card at Chepstow in Wales will also proceed as normal, but Musselburgh in Scotland has been cancelled because the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh.

The Queen's horse King’s Lynn has not been declared for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh, Ireland, on Sunday, after being initially entered.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world's largest half-marathon, will go ahead on Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday.

Richmond RUN-FEST has been postponed, because their route would take runners through two locations owned in part by Historic Royal Palaces and a floral tribute to Elizabeth in the Royal Borough's Old Deer Park.

Cycling

Friday's Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Ice Hockey

Premier Sports Elite League Ice Hockey will begin tonight as previously planned, following a board meeting. Fixtures will start with a two-minute silence for the Queen, followed by the playing of the national anthem.

