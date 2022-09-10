'It's not enough to be sorry, give a good ball!': Incredible tunnel footage shows frustrated Kylian Mbappe blasting his PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi for playing a wayward pass in Ligue 1 clash last season

Kylian Mbappe furiously scolded his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Achraf Hakimi over a poor pass during the 2021-2022 campaign in a clap that has gone viral.

Amazon Prime video captured the pair discussing Hakimi's wayward pass while in the tunnel during the half-time break of PSG's game.

Mbappe was openly critical of Hakimi and told the 23-year-old it wasn't good enough to be sorry for his lacklustre effort and that he must watch the footage back.

The French international told him: 'I swear, watch the video.' Hakimi calmly replied: 'If it's like that, I'm sorry.'

However, Mbappe snapped back at his team-mate by saying: 'It's not enough to be sorry, give a good ball!'

The incident came at a time when people were questioning the relationships within the Paris Saint-Germain team. Mbappe's relationship with Neymar has become more strained following the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona last year.

The tension between the pair has spilled over into the 2022-2023 campaign. The pair argued on the pitch in PSG's clash with Montpellier earlier this season as Neymar refused to let Mbappe take a penalty.

The Frenchman had already missed one earlier in the game, but Neymar scored from the spot in the 5-2 win.

Despite appearances, Mbappe played down the rift between him and Neymar. He said: 'This is the sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, but sometimes with warmer and colder moments.

'It is the nature of our relationship. I have a lot of respect for the player that he is. When you have two players with such a strong character, you have moments like that, but always with respect and in the interest of PSG.'

Fans have also criticised Mbappe's 'shocking attitude' after he threw a strop on the pitch during PSG's clash with Montpellier.

Vitinha brought the ball out from the back and had the option of passing to Mbappe on the left or Lionel Messi on the right.

PSG's new midfield signing opted to go out wide to Messi, which saw French international Mbappe throw his hands up in the air and slow down.

Achraf Hakimi ended up putting his shot wide, but there was clearly space for a winger to dart into on the opposite flank, where Mbappe could have found himself if he had kept running forward on the counter attack.