'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age.

Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but failed to convert any of them as the Red Devils lost 1-0, thanks to a second half penalty from Brais Mendez.

Nicol said Ronaldo looked 'every one of those 37 years' as he played his first Europa League game in 20 years and insisted there was 'something missing' from his performance.

In total, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to convert six big goalscoring opportunities across the evening.

He did have the ball in the back of the net in the 35th minute after a brilliant cross from Diogo Dalot, only for the goal to be disallowed after the Portugal captain strayed into an offside position.

Speaking to ESPN about his performance, Nicol said: 'I'll be honest, when you mention the game, the only thing I have in my head is Ronaldo clean through [on goal] and getting caught by two players.

'That's kind of what springs to my mind. And he did have another look. He had a couple of other chances, not as good as that one, but there was just something missing.

'That's what I think about when I think of this game. There wasn't much in it between the two sides, not that many chances in the game.

'But that's the only thing I can think of. The fact that Ronaldo was clean through and looked every one of those 36, 37 years.'