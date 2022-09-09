Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J Lynch
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Related
campussafetymagazine.com
Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
Remains of missing woman found near San Bruno apartment complex
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — The remains of a missing San Bruno woman were found near an apartment complex in the city in August, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Tuesday. Lorie Esposito had been missing since Dec. 2019. A utility crew found her remains while working in a wooded area near the Shelter […]
San Carlos beheading suspect to appear in court today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in last week’s grisly San Carlos beheading is behind bars this morning and heading into his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, is accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, who is the mother of his 1-year-old child. The 27-year-old’s family confirmed her identity and […]
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Charged In Double Murder; Mother Says He Was 'Blinded By Love'
The suspect in the second-most shocking and bizarre Bay Area homicide of last week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arraigned Friday — even as the double homicide in an East Bay suburb that he allegedly committed was overshadowed by a beheading on the Peninsula. The killings...
San Carlos beheading suspect’s arraignment postponed after he requests psych evaluation
A man accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend with a sword in San Carlos requested a psychiatric evaluation and declined to enter a plea during his first court appearance in Redwood City Monday afternoon.
Oakland student charged for accidentally shooting 13-year-old at school, police say
Oakland police say that a 12-year-old Madison Park Academy student accidentally shot a 13-year-old boy on Aug. 29. The 12-year-old has been charged and the victim has been released from the hospital.
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California
An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vigil held on street where San Carlos mother was beheaded
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of people turned out to remember a San Carlos woman that was killed on Thursday. She was allegedly beheaded by her ex-boyfriend. Friends and family of the mother gathered for hours at the site where she was killed and said they are doing everything they can to honor her […]
Police arrest suspect in robbery and attempted rape
A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and attempted rape in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested in Bay Area
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested in Newark, California. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
San Leandro burglary leads to shooting at marijuana grow site, multiple injuries
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people are injured after a burglary turned into a shooting early Sunday morning, the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD) announced in a press release. Police said a burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. at an indoor marijuana cultivation. When SLPD officers arrived at the scene on the 2000 […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
Woman arrested after assault using a wine bottle in Palo Alto: police
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Sunday in a press release. The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road where a third victim was […]
Young mother killed in San Carlos beheading ID’d, suspect in custody
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Carlos woman who was allegedly beheaded with a sword by her ex-boyfriend was identified by family members on Friday. The woman’s sister and father confirmed the victim’s identity as 27-year-old Karina Castro. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County […]
San Jose Police investigating Friday shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury that was life […]
Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
Vallejo Police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and […]
Comments / 3