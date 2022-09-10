Read full article on original website
3 People Shot on I-95 South in Connecticut
One person is dead and two others are injured after being shot while on Interstate 95 South between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning. The Darien Police Department contacted Troop G shortly before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle with three gunshot victims inside just off of exit 10 on I-95.
Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say
A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
