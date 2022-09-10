Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe
Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Kiwanis To Host Aluminum Collection Saturday Sept. 17
Kiwanians on the job during the July aluminum can collection event, from left, John Arrowsmith, Don Dudziak and Tim Glasco. Courtesy/Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos will be collecting and buying aluminum cans Saturday, Sept. 17 to be sent for recycling. Collection hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m....
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Squirrel Finds Treasure On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: The monsoons have given Los Alamos a good apple crop and this squirrel is spotted Wednesday enjoying the harvest on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Jonathan Dowell.
ladailypost.com
Council Seeks Letters Of Interest For LACDC Board
Los Alamos County Council is seeking to fill two vacancies on the board that governs the Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) non-profit organization. The Council is afforded this opportunity due to an existing contracted agreement with the LACDC that provides the County two seats on the board. Los...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Sun Outlines Buck’s Antler’s In Golden Glow
Daily Postcard: The morning sunlight outlines the velvety antlers of a local buck with a golden glow Sunday along Trinity Drive. Photo by Marc Bailey.
ladailypost.com
Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire Coordinated Recovery Response Open House Thursday Sept. 15
TAOS — Multiple agencies are coming together 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 for an open house to provide a one-stop coordinated event for recovery response and resources at Abe Montoya Recreation Center, 1751 N. Grand Ave., Las Vegas, NM. The open house will provide members of the public who...
ladailypost.com
LAHS Students Promote ‘Court For A Cause’
The LAHS 2022 Homecoming Court, Dominic Dowdy, Toni Galassi, Erin Gattis, Luke Gonzales, Abera Hettinga, Yunseo Kim, Lourdes Ledoux, Tara McDonald, Amelia Osborne, Isabelle Price, Seth Yost and Lenny Zhao. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. Executive Director. LAPS Foundation. Los Alamos High School (LAHS) is celebrating homecoming this week as they prepare to...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Aurita ‘June’ Bird Feb. 17, 1935 – Sept. 2, 2022
AURITA ‘JUNE’ BIRD Feb. 17, 1935 – Sept. 2, 2022. Mrs. Aurita “June” Bird passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at the age of 87 years old. June is preceded in death by her mother Theresa (Haddock), her father...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
Meet 2022 Local & State Republican Candidates Sept. 16
The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) is hosting a candidate meet and greet (very informal) to give the community a chance to talk with state and local candidates at a personal level. Constituents can ask questions, voice concerns, and discuss hopes for the future!. This will be held 8-10...
ladailypost.com
Constitution Day Essay Contest Deadline A Week Away!
Constitution Day, Sept. 17, celebrates the U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it protects. The local Constitution Day Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women (LAFRW), is designed to challenge students to learn more about the U.S. Constitution and to express original, thoughtful ideas in essay writing. The...
ladailypost.com
County Board Of Public Utilities Meets Virtually Today
The Los Alamos Board of Public Utilities will hold a special session at 1 p.m. Today, (Sept. 13) virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Sept. 13, 2022 Board of Public Utilities Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
ladailypost.com
Beso Jewels At Village Arts Sept. 16-17
Coral and Turquoise Silver Choker $98. Courtesy photo. Beso Jewels will be at Village Arts 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 216 DP Road. Services:. Repairs of all types. Custom design. Gold and Silver finished jewelry, including chain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Floofy Alani & Lowrider Love, Plus Puppy Pop-Up Adoption Sept. 17
Alani isn’t fat, she’s floofy. Actually, she IS on a diet. This sweet, talkative, social cat loves to be petted around her face and head and shoulders, but has some sore spots farther back from the physical stress of being a bit … extra. Alani, 5, loves other cats, and just needs a person who can be strong enough to keep her on a diet. Walk-in adopters are welcome 11 a.m. to5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no appointment necessary at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. Alani’s adoption fee is waived.
ladailypost.com
FBI: Over 1 Million Fentanyl Pills, 9 Ballistic Vests, 2 Hand Grenades, 37 Firearms, $1.8 Million Cash Seized In Operation Targeting Violent Street/Prison Gangs In Albuquerque
The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force discovered more than $1.8 million in cash while executing 16 federal search warrants in various locations in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed 16 federal search warrants in various locations in...
Comments / 0