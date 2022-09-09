Read full article on original website
Related
In photos: Naomi Watts attends 'Goodnight Mommy' premiere in New York
Cast members attend the premiere of Amazon horror film "Goodnight Mommy" at the Metrograph theater in New York City on Wednesday. The film follows twin brothers who arrive at their mother's (Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages -- the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery -- and immediately sense something doesn't add up.
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0