ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

In photos: Naomi Watts attends 'Goodnight Mommy' premiere in New York

Cast members attend the premiere of Amazon horror film "Goodnight Mommy" at the Metrograph theater in New York City on Wednesday. The film follows twin brothers who arrive at their mother's (Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages -- the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery -- and immediately sense something doesn't add up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy