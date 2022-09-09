Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Zebra mussels discovered in South Rush Lake in northeastern South Dakota
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in South Rush Lake in Day County. “Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found a single adult mussel near the boat ramp on South Rush Lake,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis. “GFP Fisheries staff continued investigation and found an additional mussel at a separate location on the lake.”
KELOLAND TV
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
rmef.org
Idaho Elk, Elk Habitat to Receive $2.1 Million in Upgrades
MISSOULA, Mont. — Better groceries are on the way for Idaho’s elk population. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $2,103,338 in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat in Idaho. “Once completed, these projects will enhance nearly 60,000 acres of elk habitat,” said Blake Henning, RMEF...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Working To Make Sure Hunting With Drones Is Illegal & Strengthening Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Legislators looking to clarify prohibitions on the use of drones for hunting, as well as trespass laws related to hunting this week. Wyoming legislators plan this week to consider making sure drones are included in the legal definition of “aircraft” forbidden...
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
KEVN
Human Remains found in Fire Debris
A new scholarship encourages students to work, live, and study in South Dakota by help in need individuals with tuition. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
county17.com
As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Jamie Smith comment on CRT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my “climbing” career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
mountvernon.org
Mount Vernon, SD
Originally named Arlandtown, but renamed at the request of the railroad because of confusion with nearby Arlington. Do you think this resembles Mount Vernon? Do you know something about this place? Tell us in the comments. Published by the University of Virginia Press in 2016, First in the Homes of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
brookingsradio.com
Hughes County State’s attorney to oversee Noem investigation
The South Dakota Government Accountability Board has voted to refer the complaint involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane to the Attorney General’s office for investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation. The board did so without making any findings. Under state law, it...
6 Amazing Must-Visit Places In Wyoming You’ve Never Heard Of
Often times when I find video content on TikTok about Wyoming, it focuses on the Tetons or Yellowstone. And while there is nothing wrong with that (they ARE gorgeous), there is SO much more to our state than the northwestern corner. So, when I found a TikTok video created by...
