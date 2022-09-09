ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

drgnews.com

Zebra mussels discovered in South Rush Lake in northeastern South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in South Rush Lake in Day County. “Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found a single adult mussel near the boat ramp on South Rush Lake,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis. “GFP Fisheries staff continued investigation and found an additional mussel at a separate location on the lake.”
DAY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
State
South Dakota State
rmef.org

Idaho Elk, Elk Habitat to Receive $2.1 Million in Upgrades

MISSOULA, Mont. — Better groceries are on the way for Idaho’s elk population. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $2,103,338 in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat in Idaho. “Once completed, these projects will enhance nearly 60,000 acres of elk habitat,” said Blake Henning, RMEF...
IDAHO STATE
KEVN

Human Remains found in Fire Debris

A new scholarship encourages students to work, live, and study in South Dakota by help in need individuals with tuition. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
B102.7

South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.

In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
REAL ESTATE
WHO 13

Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
REAL ESTATE
county17.com

As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Lifestyle
Politics
Lottery
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Jamie Smith comment on CRT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South […]
INDIANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my “climbing” career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
WYOMING STATE
mountvernon.org

Mount Vernon, SD

Originally named Arlandtown, but renamed at the request of the railroad because of confusion with nearby Arlington. Do you think this resembles Mount Vernon? Do you know something about this place? Tell us in the comments. Published by the University of Virginia Press in 2016, First in the Homes of...
MOUNT VERNON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
BUFFALO RIDGE, SD
brookingsradio.com

Hughes County State’s attorney to oversee Noem investigation

The South Dakota Government Accountability Board has voted to refer the complaint involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane to the Attorney General’s office for investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation. The board did so without making any findings. Under state law, it...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD

