DURHAM, NH. – Sophomore midfielder Meghan Guarente (Sewell, N.J.) led the Wildcats with three goals and one assist on Sunday afternoon as the University of New Hampshire women's soccer team defeated Boston University, 4-1, at Wildcat Stadium. Freshman forward Elaina Grenz (River Edge, N.J.) helped feed the fire with...

DURHAM, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO