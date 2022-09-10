(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.

DURANT, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO