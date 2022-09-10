Read full article on original website
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
KTEN.com
Durant, Ada square off in rivalry game
(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne celebrates its interurban heritage
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Van Alstyne was founded in 1872 when the first railroad line came through. Now, as the city continues to evolve, leaders are making sure that its past is part of its future. Van Alstyne's new Central Social District Park already has...
Fort Worth ISD orders Eastern Hills to forfeit next game because of recent on-field brawl
The Fort Worth school district has ordered Eastern Hills High School to forfeit its next football game because of last Thursday’s brawl that shortened its game with Dallas Roosevelt
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new mouth-watering foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ALEMAN, JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: POOL CLEANER;...
tvnewscheck.com
KDFW Dallas Morning Anchor Turns Retirement Into Blood Drive
Over the years, Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on KDFW, has given more than 17 gallons of blood. So during Ryan’s final week on Good Day before retiring, he encouraged viewers to donate blood in his honor. And boy, did they. Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on...
'It's just sad': Conditions at a cemetery in Dallas have some families demanding answers
DALLAS — Some families are speaking out about conditions at a cemetery in southeast Dallas. "It’s just sad," said Tabrasha Remmy. People who have loved ones buried at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery are complaining about high grass, tall weeds, overgrown areas, shifting headstones, grave markers sinking into the ground and damaged trees among other issues.
fox7austin.com
Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
KTEN.com
Change coming to dangerous Southmayd intersection
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KTEN) — Following two fatal crashes at a busy intersection in Southmayd this year, authorities are making an effort to make it safer. The intersection of State Highways 56 and 289 west of Sherman has been the scene of two deadly collisions this summer. The most recent was last week, when one person was killed and three others were injured.
KTEN.com
Preston Volunteer Emergency Services board meeting cut short
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- Preston Volunteer Emergency Services held a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening. But its members were quick to pull the trigger to adjourn. The PVES board was expected to discuss public concern about a personnel shortage prompted by the abrupt resignation of six volunteer firefighters after Chief Chase Standford was fired.
2 Texas cities among top wealthiest in the world, report says
When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you'd be right about those guesses.
I-30 to narrow to one lane, ramp closures over Lake Ray Hubbard beginning Sept. 15
ROCKWALL, Texas — Weather permitting, eastbound I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15 through 5 a.m. Friday, Sep. 16, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Sep. 16 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 as part an ongoing construction project.
KTEN.com
Housing market remains strong in Grayson, Fannin counties
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The latest statistics from the U.S. Commerce Department show that home sales across the nation have slumped almost 30 percent. But it's a different story in both Grayson and Fannin counties. "When you look at the numbers — if you just compared last year August...
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording Studio
DEA agents raided a popular recording studio in Dallas.Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dallas Police Department raided KFI Studios, a popular, recording studio on Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas. WFAA says that the studio has drawn rappers from all over the country. The news shocked many in the industry.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
KTEN.com
A fun day of fishing is planned for kids with special needs
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is making sure children with special needs can enjoy a fun day out on the lake, fishing for free, by taking a break from their day-to-day challenges. The organization is helping kids like 16-year-old Davyn Whitman believe they can accomplish...
