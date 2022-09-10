ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Durant, Ada square off in rivalry game

(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne celebrates its interurban heritage

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Van Alstyne was founded in 1872 when the first railroad line came through. Now, as the city continues to evolve, leaders are making sure that its past is part of its future. Van Alstyne's new Central Social District Park already has...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
DENTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ALEMAN, JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: POOL CLEANER;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
tvnewscheck.com

KDFW Dallas Morning Anchor Turns Retirement Into Blood Drive

Over the years, Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on KDFW, has given more than 17 gallons of blood. So during Ryan’s final week on Good Day before retiring, he encouraged viewers to donate blood in his honor. And boy, did they. Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
MIDLAND, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTEN.com

Change coming to dangerous Southmayd intersection

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KTEN) — Following two fatal crashes at a busy intersection in Southmayd this year, authorities are making an effort to make it safer. The intersection of State Highways 56 and 289 west of Sherman has been the scene of two deadly collisions this summer. The most recent was last week, when one person was killed and three others were injured.
SOUTHMAYD, TX
KTEN.com

Preston Volunteer Emergency Services board meeting cut short

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- Preston Volunteer Emergency Services held a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening. But its members were quick to pull the trigger to adjourn. The PVES board was expected to discuss public concern about a personnel shortage prompted by the abrupt resignation of six volunteer firefighters after Chief Chase Standford was fired.
POTTSBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Housing market remains strong in Grayson, Fannin counties

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The latest statistics from the U.S. Commerce Department show that home sales across the nation have slumped almost 30 percent. But it's a different story in both Grayson and Fannin counties. "When you look at the numbers — if you just compared last year August...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording Studio

DEA agents raided a popular recording studio in Dallas.Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dallas Police Department raided KFI Studios, a popular, recording studio on Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas. WFAA says that the studio has drawn rappers from all over the country. The news shocked many in the industry.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

A fun day of fishing is planned for kids with special needs

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is making sure children with special needs can enjoy a fun day out on the lake, fishing for free, by taking a break from their day-to-day challenges. The organization is helping kids like 16-year-old Davyn Whitman believe they can accomplish...
BONHAM, TX

